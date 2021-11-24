Keanu Reeves, to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe? THIS is what the actor has to say

The Matrix Resurrections actor, Keanu Reeves has opened about working in a Marvel film. Meanwhile, his Speed co-star, Sandra Bullock has said that she is in ‘awe’ of him. Continue reading to know the details on Keanu Reeves possible MCU debut and his ‘chemistry’ with Sandra Bullock.

Looks like Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves may soon become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Why do we say that? Well, the 57-year-old actor has spoken up about his wish to star in one of the Marvel movies. And ever since he has mentioned this desire of his, we can’t wait to see him as a part of the MCU!

In an interview with the renowned Esquire Magazine, Keanu Reeves has revealed his possibility of acting in a Marvel film. The Hollywood star spilt the beans during an interview for the Magazine’s cover issue, featuring Keanu Reeves, which is expected to be available at the stands on December 07.

When asked if he will consider working in a Marvel film, Keanu Reeves said that “it will be an honour” for him, given that Marvel films have a set of “amazing directors and visionaries”. He said that the kind of films that Marvels Studios has been making are huge in terms of “scale, ambition, and production”, adding that he will be totally up for it if he is offered an MCU film.

ALSO READ: The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves to take you on an adventurous ride

With a career spanning over 35 years, Keanu Reeves has featured in more at least 68 films. His choice of films has varied from action films to romantic movies. It is the story of a film that attracts him the most, based on which he makes his decision of whether to be a part of a particular film or not.

Meanwhile, actor Sandra Bullock, who is Keanu Reeves's co-star in ‘Speed’ and a close friend, also spoke to the magazine on whether the two have been more than just being good friends. Even though Sandra denied it, she said that she is in ‘awe’ of him.

Sandra Bullock also said how none of Keanu Reeves has been friends with all his ex-partners, adding that she does not think there is anyone who has horrible things to say about him (Keanu Reeves). She said that as the two spend more time together, she is more in awe of him for the human being that he is.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves will be seen next in 'The Matrix Resurrections' which is ready to release in the theatres on December 22.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra joins Matrix 4 star cast with Keanu Reeves