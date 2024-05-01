India News
According to her election affidavit, the wealth of the incumbent MP's family has increased by Rs 6 crore in the last five years.
Smriti Irani's election affidavit reveals that she has no pending criminal cases against her.
She has declared movable assets worth Rs. 3.08 crore, while her husband, Zubin Irani, has movable assets worth over Rs. 3.3 crore.
Smriti Irani has declared immovable assets worth Rs. 5.66 crore, while her husband owns immovable assets worth Rs. 5.51 crore.
Movable assets include over Rs. 25,48,000 deposited in five savings accounts, and she has invested Rs. 88 lakh in mutual funds. She has also declared PPF balance worth Rs 30 lakh.
Owns an MG Hector priced at around Rs. 28,00,000. According to the affidavit, she purchased the car in 2023. She also possesses gold and other jewelry worth Rs. 37,48,440.
Among her immovable assets are six agricultural lands and one non-agricultural land. She has four houses in her name: two in Mumbai, one in Goa, and one in Pune.
Union Minister Smriti Irani filed her nomination from Uttar Pradesh's highly discussed Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Monday, following a grand road show.