YRF Spy Universe: Alia Bhatt to feature in action-packed scenes; Sharvari Wagh to join

Alia Bhatt has several intriguing projects coming up, including her debut in the YRF espionage world. The shooting for the unnamed film is slated to begin shortly and will include seven action-packed sequences. Director Aditya Chopra intends to make it a big-budget extravaganza. According to a recent Mid-Day article, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh and is directed by Shiv Rawail.

The entertainment portal states, "While audiences have loved Katrina Kaif's Zoya and Deepika Padukone's Rubai from the Tiger and Pathaan franchises, respectively, this marks the first female-led project." So, Aditya wants to make it a great action film with Alia and Sharvari's roles as cruel killing machines."

According to a source from the portal, Aditya Chopra has assembled a team of professionals, including Korean stunt coordinator Se Yeong Oh, Franz Spillhaus, and Indian action director Sunil Rodrigues, to produce distinctive action scenes for the film. According to reports, Alia will appear in one scene performing martial arts and in another participating in a violent fight with Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, new sources indicate that Anil Kapoor has joined the acclaimed Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe and would portray the RAW chief in the espionage thriller.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Anil Kapoor has joined the YRF Spy Universe. He will portray RAW Chief in the most recognised Spy Universe, succeeding Girish Karnad, who has created a cult following with his performance in the Tiger Franchise. Shiv Rawail's film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, is slated to be Anil Kapoor's debut. However, we do not rule out an appearance in War 2. He has signed a long-term contract with YRF, and you can expect him to star in practically every espionage film in the universe."

In March, it was announced that Alia Bhatt would star in her own solo film in the YRF Spy Universe. When questioned about the universe's future ambitions, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, revealed the news during the FICCI Frames events. Alia's standalone spy film will be the sixth installment in the spy world. So far, YRF has released five spy flicks, including Ek Tha Tiger Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3.

