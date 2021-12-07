  • Facebook
    Preity Zinta shares newborn twin pic; Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma send heart emojis

    Preity Zinta had taken to her social media pages and shared the most adorable picture of her twins with her fans and followers; take a look

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 10:08 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is currently enjoying her motherhood with her newborns. Today, the actress has shared the first look of one of her twins, and it’s the cutest sight you will see on the internet today. For the people who are unaware, actress Preity and her American husband Gene Goodenough embraced parenthood last month as they welcomed their twins Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough through surrogacy. 

    The actress had taken to her Insta page and shared the picture along with this caption, Sharing the picture, Preity Zinta wrote, “Burp cloths, diapers and babies… I'm loving it all,” sharing  two heart emojis “ting.” 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    However, the baby’s face was not seen in the picture; the newborn can be seen wrapped up in a blue blanket and a matching cap. Preity was seen carrying a burp cloth on her shoulder in the picture. As soon as she shared this photo on the social media, many comments and likes came in with mins. 

    Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa commented on the pictues with many red heart emojis, Patralekhaa’s comment read, “Oh myyyy (heart eye emojis)”. 

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    On November 18th, Preity shared a selfie with Gene Goodenough and wrote a note, sharing the news about her twins. It read, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting. जय और जिया”. 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 10:08 PM IST
