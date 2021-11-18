  • Facebook
    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    Nov 18, 2021, 5:40 PM IST

    Today, November 18, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta announced that she and her husband, Gene Goodenough, have become twins — a son and a daughter through surrogacy. The couple has named their newborn babies Jai and Gia. 

    Preity took to her social media pages and posted a photo with herself and her husband. She captioned it, saying,"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

    As Preity expands her family from two to four, we look at other Bollywood celebs who took the surrogacy and IVF route for childbirth. 

