Amid reports of Salaar: Part 2 being shelved, director Prashanth Neel has dismissed the rumors, confirming that work on Prabhas’ sequel is underway and the story will be told in a fresh new style.

Why has the work on the sequel to Prabhas film 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' stalled? According to social media users, it was put on hold after the Baahubali star's 'The Raja Saab' flopped badly. However, the filmmaker has now completely dismissed these rumors, clarifying that work on the sequel is ongoing and has not been stopped.

Has the 'Salaar' sequel been shelved?

Recently, a report from Deccan Chronicle claimed that the sequel to Prabhas's 2023 action-adventure film has been temporarily suspended. The report further stated that this decision was possibly made after the disastrous performance of Prabhas's film 'The Raja Saab'.

“Director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have both decided to give 'Salaar 2' a complete makeover. What was working three years ago will not work now. Some changes are being made to the project according to the changing preferences of the audience.”

Filmmaker shares an update on the Salaar sequel

Putting all speculations to rest, the filmmaker shared a post on their official Instagram handle, refuting these rumors. The post was shared on the occasion of actress Shruti Haasan's birthday, who plays the character of Aadhya in the film. In the picture, Shruti and Prabhas are seen smiling while looking at a phone, which has left fans very excited.

The post was captioned, “Aadhya showing Deva what happens to her in #Salaar2!! What do you think it is?”

After this post, tremendous excitement was seen among fans, with many confirming that the sequel will definitely be made.

“Finally saw Deva smiling,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Oh my God! Imagine, in Salaar 2, Devaratha will take risks for Aadhya during his fight with Varada.” One said, “Show the trailer?”

“Salaar 1… waiting for Part 2,” one wrote, while another said, “Eagerly waiting.”

Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam is expected to pick up right where Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire left off. It is believed that Salaar 2 will feature action scenes between the characters of Prabhas and Prithviraj.