    Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam get legal notice for misrepresenting Cholas' historical facts

    A court summons was issued to Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram for allegedly portraying the Cholas in Ponniyin Selvan. The attorney wanted a special screening to check for any historical factual distortions in the movie.

    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is in a legal soup over the character look of Aditya Karikalan, played by Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram. A lawyer has sued Mani Ratnam, blaming him for distorting the historical facts about the Cholas.

    If reports are to be believed, the lawyer has claimed that the Cholas never applied ’tilak’ on their forehead. However, in the film's poster, Aditya Karikalan (Vikram) was seen with a ’tilak’. 

    Quoting the same, the lawyer has argued that Cholas could be misrepresented in the film. Therefore, he has also required a special film screening before its release to confirm and analyse that the historical facts are not distorted. Neither Mani Ratnam nor Vikram has reacted to the notice as of now.

    About the movie Ponniyin Selvan: 1:
    The Tamil novel of the same name by renowned novelist Kalki was the inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan: 1. The movie, which takes place in the 10th century, shows the Chola Empire's problems and threats as clashes between the army, opponents, and traitors. This month's early release of the movie's trailer. It featured Aishwarya as the stunning queen Nandini and Vikram in a hitherto unseen avatar. The bloody conflicts the Cholas engaged in to claim their crown was shown in the teaser.

    One of the most costly undertakings ever undertaken in Indian film is Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to this movie's big screen after more than four years of absence. It also has Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Jayaram, Parthiban, Karthi, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj in significant roles in addition to Aishwarya. The movie will be shown in theatres in two parts; the first portion, which will be shown in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, is scheduled to open on September 30 of this year.
     

