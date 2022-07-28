Pictures: Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on the sets of Shehzada

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon cuts birthday cake on the sets of Shehzada with the film team in Haryana!

On July 27, Kriti Sanon turned 32, and her co-star Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself and Kriti celebrating her birthday on his Instagram page. They could both be seen seated on a couch as Kartik served his co-star a slice of cake in the picture.

Kartik wore a simple white shirt and trousers while Kriti wore a lovely Mickey Mouse hoodie and blue torn jeans on the eve of her birthday. They stood for the camera, flashing their million-dollar smiles. Along with the photograph, the actor also wrote a heartfelt letter.

Kriti Sanon, one of India's top actresses today, has come a long way to achieve such success on her own. The Mimi actress constantly moves between sets since she has one of the greatest and largest lineups, and her birthday was no exception.

Kriti is currently filming in Haryana for her forthcoming movie, Shehzada, and the crew surprised their leading lady with a cake on the set.

The entire cast, including her co-star Kartik Aaryan and director Rohit Dhawan, could be seen clapping along with Kriti as she cut the cake while donning a white top and torn jeans.

With an outstanding career trajectory behind her, Kriti's next filmography also appears to be quite promising, with projects for Anurag Kashyap's unnamed next, Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya, and Ganapath.