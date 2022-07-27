Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD video, pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect booty; netizens call her 'SEXY'

    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez bares all in a special birthday photoshoot for Jennifer Lopez's cosmetics brand. On her 53rd birthday, July 24, the pop singing phenomenon unveiled a product dubbed "booty balm."

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    Recently turned 53-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez shocked her fans by revealing a sneak peek from her naked photoshoot.

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    On Sunday, Jennifer released a video on Instagram in which she can be seen applying lotion to her body while striking various postures to introduce her new JLo Body line under her JLo Beauty umbrella.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    The international singer looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the pictures that she shot for her new beauty line – JLo Beauty.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    In a video that Jennifer shared on Instagram, she could be seen rocking a black monokini with straight hair. She applies lotion to her body sensuously as she poses for her beauty line in the ad. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    On her birthday, Lopez introduces a ‘booty balm’. A part of the caption on her post reads, “Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty (sic).” 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    JLo made several stances while applying lotion to her body in the video. As the video came to an end, she also grinned.

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    Jennifer, who is 53, is renowned for having a stunning physique. In a recent LA wedding, the actress wed her ex Ben Affleck. Also Read: BOLD Pictures: Urfi Javed gets naughty, covers her breast with hand flaunting mustard bra

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    The famous singer posted a few images from her enjoyable wedding at the Pretty White Chapel in Nevada, Las Vegas, online.  In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted." Also Read: Super SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez? Who looks hotter in mesh monokini?

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    Following their encounter on the set of the movie "Gigli," Ben proposed to Jennifer in 2002. The couple broke off their engagement in 2004, nevertheless. The pair split up, but in May 2021, they were caught holding hands while on vacation in Montana, sparking romance rumours. Also Read: Sexy video, pictures: Kim Kardashian shares bathtub photos and HOT bikini

