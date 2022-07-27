BOLD video, pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect booty; netizens call her 'SEXY'

Jennifer Lopez bares all in a special birthday photoshoot for Jennifer Lopez's cosmetics brand. On her 53rd birthday, July 24, the pop singing phenomenon unveiled a product dubbed "booty balm."

On Sunday, Jennifer released a video on Instagram in which she can be seen applying lotion to her body while striking various postures to introduce her new JLo Body line under her JLo Beauty umbrella.



JLo made several stances while applying lotion to her body in the video. As the video came to an end, she also grinned. She captioned it, "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty! Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty."

Jennifer, who is 53, is renowned for having a stunning physique. In a recent LA wedding, the actress wed her ex Ben Affleck. Also Read: BOLD Pictures: Urfi Javed gets naughty, covers her breast with hand flaunting mustard bra

The famous singer posted a few images from her enjoyable wedding at the Pretty White Chapel in Nevada, Las Vegas, online. In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted." Also Read: Super SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez? Who looks hotter in mesh monokini?

