Pictures and video: Rajinikanth celebrated 'Rocketry' success with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan at his home

    In honour of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Rajinikanth met R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan. Pictures and videos were posted on Madhavan's social media page.
     

    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has become a successful film within days of its release. R Madhavan made his directorial debut with the movie and starred as the scientist Nambi Narayanan. Now, Rajinikanth, the superstar, honoured both him and Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan posted recordings of their encounter on his social media accounts.

    R. Madhavan posted videos from Rajinikanth's visit to his home on Instagram. Also present was Nambi Narayanan. Rajinikanth paid tribute to both the scientist and the actor-director. Madhavan even touched the famous person's feet to ask for his blessings. Captioning the post, Madhavan wrote, “We you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence on another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for you kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the world❤️❤️” See the videos here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

    Social media users took to the comments to congratulate the actor. One fan wrote, “Whatte moment ! Amazing reward for an amazing movie and ofcourse the amazing hero #maddy.”

    Another wrote, “Madhavan sir you really did a great job…yes it couldn’t hit that much in box office…but yes at times quality is more important than quantity…and you made it…9.2 rating at imdb” Yet another comment read, “This video Made My Day ” Many also wrote that it was ‘well deserved’.

    Rajinikanth had earlier praised Rocketry. He wrote a Tamil note, “Rocketry is a must watch movie for everyone - especially the youth. For the space research development of our country. Mr. Padma Bhushan, who suffered many hardships and made sacrifices. Madhavan has proved himself to be at par with the best directors in his first film as a director by portraying the story of Nambi Narayanan very realistically. My thanks and appreciation to him for giving me such a movie."

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
