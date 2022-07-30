Exclusive: 'We told characters we were not from a news channel'

'Borderlands' won the award for Best editing in the Non-Fiction category at the 68th National Film Awards. It follows the lives of people who live near the border and tries to capture their daily lives. Asianet Newsable's Gargi Chaudhry reached out to director Samarth Mahajan to understand more about 'Borderlands'.

'Borderlands' won the award for Best editing in the Non-Fiction category at the 68th National Film Awards. The 67-minute documentary by Samarth Mahajan follows the lives of people who live near the border and tries to capture their daily lives. Asianet Newsable's Gargi Chaudhry reached out to Samarth Mahajan to understand more about 'Borderlands' and the message it intends to send across.

The lives of people living in border areas are complicated by the constraints the border imposes on them, Samarth said. "In the current context, when borders are being used as a divisive tool and depicted as hubs of violence, the film aims to humanise them and create conversations on cross-border relationships," he added. Read the excerpts from the interview:



1. What inspired you to work on this concept for this documentary?

Samarth: I come from a border area myself, so conversations on borders and interactions with borderland citizens have been a part of my growing up. During my previous project, “The Unreserved”, I met a young Kashmiri guy who narrated how he supported Pakistan while his brother, being an Army-man, supported India. The conversation ended with him telling us that if he got a job in India, he’d start supporting India too. It taught me something about the fluidity that a borderland citizen might experience. It piqued my interest in researching stories from border areas. In the current context, when borders are being used as a divisive tool and depicted as hubs of violence, the film aims to humanise them and create conversations on cross-border relationships.

4. You have shot the documentary using people and not actors. How did you prepare them?

Samarth: We usually first met our potential characters without any camera or equipment to explain our intentions and get their consent. This would also enable a certain comfort between the characters and the crew before the shoot. For the interviews, we identified spaces in their immediate surroundings, and usually spaces where they were already used to sitting, so that they didn’t feel awkward while talking to us. We would follow their daily routine and notice patterns to plan our shots. We rarely asked them to do something for the camera. We also had a system where they could tell if something was making them comfortable, or if they wanted us to stop shooting for the day. 5. What are the takeaways for people from your work? How is it going to impact people?

Samarth: A film means different things to different people. For me, I feel there's a whole world beyond our immediate circles which we refuse to engage with, based on our presumptions and comfort zone. Engaging with this India, which we have become used to not seeing and hearing, can teach us a lot about ourselves and our privilege. As mainland citizens, it is quite easy for us to say that we want to wage war with another country, without having any idea of the effects on the lives of people on the borders. So I hope these Borderland narratives can shed a new understanding of fluidity in identities and movement across borders, and make people more empathetic.

6. The documentary is in Bengali, Nepali, Punjabi, Manipuri and Hindi. Is there a conscious reason to dub in border-specific languages alone? Will it be dubbed in other languages as well in the time to come?

Samarth: To me it was very important to preserve the linguistic authenticity and national diversity of the subcontinent in the film - that’s why we have characters speaking five languages and hailing from four different nationalities. To enable this, we recruited local Direction Associates for regions where I did not speak the language (Bengal, Nepal, Manipur). They then formed direct relationships with the characters, and got into intimate conversations which would have been diluted if a translator was mediating.

