Superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan turned 55, receiving heartfelt wishes from fans, family, and celebs. Director Sujeeth teased a new update from the 'OG Universe', announcing a 'small treat' for fans on the actor's birthday.

Wishes Pour in From Film Fraternity and Politics

Superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan turned 55, with birthday wishes pouring in from fans, family members and several prominent names from the film industry and politics. Among the heartfelt notes was director Sujeeth's personal note, which also teased a new update from the OG Universe.

Sujeeth, who directed 'They Call Him OG', shared two behind-the-scenes pictures with Pawan Kalyan along with a message reflecting on their journey from fan and star to actor and director. He also announced that the 'OG Universe' would bring a "small treat" for fans at 4:05 pm. He wrote, "To the man I grew up admiring... From watching u on the big screen as a fan... to standing behind the camera and saying "Action" sir. It still feels surreal... Like millions, I grew up celebrating your madness, your style and everything that makes Pawan Kalyan garu who he is Life gave me the chance to go from celebrating ur moments... to creating one with you. First my hero. Now my G. Happy Birthday Sir. #OGUniverse will see you at 4:05 PM - a very small treat :)" https://x.com/Sujeethsign/status/2094991230048653688

'They Call Him OG' has been described as a blockbuster that reportedly grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide. A sequel is also in development, adding to anticipation around the expanding OG Universe.

The birthday celebrations also saw wishes from several members of the Telugu film fraternity. Allu Arjun wrote, "Many Happy Returns of the day to Power Star @PawanKalyan garu #OGPowerStar". https://x.com/alluarjun/status/2095010952953688064

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana also wished the actor-politician. "Happy Birthday to the one and only Power Star Shri @PawanKalyan garu Your journey, your courage, and the way you inspire millions will always remain special. Wishing you good health, strength and greater success in everything you do Sir," he wrote on X. https://x.com/BuchiBabuSana/status/2095010618223087664

Family and Political Leaders Extend Greetings

Pawan Kalyan's nephew Varun Tej Konidela shared a personal birthday message as well. "Happy birthday Babai! Forever proud of the journey you've taken and the values you've always stood by. You've always been someone I look up to. Wishing you tons of strength and good health babai! Love you always, my power storm!" he wrote. https://x.com/IAmVarunTej/status/2094978429213200567

Pawan Kalyan's brother Chiranjeevi Konidela also posted an elaborate birthday message, praising his dedication to his family and his work in public service. In his Telugu birthday note, Chiranjeevi highlighted Pawan Kalyan's responsibilities as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and referred to his work involving village development, tribal-area upliftment, environmental protection and addressing long-standing public issues. He wrote, "Kalyan Babu, the resolver of resolutions.. @PawanKalyan Love filled with loyalty, resolve infused with responsibility, a pure-hearted intent to do good for the people every moment- these are things I've seen in our Kalyan Babu since his childhood." Chiranjeevi further praised his brother's commitment to governance and wished him good health and continued success in public service. https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/2095007247286100015

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to Pawan Kalyan, acknowledging his role in the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh. "Birthday greetings to Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He is widely respected among the people and is at the forefront of adding momentum to the good governance agenda of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society," PM Modi wrote on X. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2094987442604617920

An Illustrious Career in Films and Politics

Pawan Kalyan, popularly known as "Power Star", made his acting debut in 1996 with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. His filmography includes Tholi Prema, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh and Attarintiki Daredi. His more recent releases include Vakeel Saab (2021) and Bheemla Nayak (2022).

His upcoming films include the sequel to They Call Him OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Alongside his film career, Pawan Kalyan founded the Jana Sena Party in March 2014 and later moved into full-time politics. He currently serves as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and is associated with the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments. (ANI)