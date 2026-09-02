A Havmor ice cream cart seller has captured significant online attention after a video of him openly discussing his daily sales and commission system went viral. The vendor revealed his cart can generate around ₹12,000 in sales per day, particularly in busy office areas, sparking widespread interest in the economics of street vending in India.

An Havmor ice cream cart seller has garnered widespread attention after a video of him candidly discussing his daily earnings and the intricacies of his commission system went viral online. The vendor disclosed that his street cart can generate approximately ₹12,000 in sales on a busy day, with particularly high sales occurring when the cart is strategically stationed around busy office areas. This strategic placement, often near bustling office complexes, is crucial for maximizing daily revenue.

This rare glimpse into the financial realities of a small street-side business has resonated with many viewers, prompting discussions about the hard work and economics involved in daily street vending across India.

Insights into Street Vending Economics

The video offers a unique perspective on the operational and financial aspects of running a street food business. The reported daily sales reaching ₹12,000 vividly highlight the potential revenue generation for vendors who are strategically positioned in high-footfall locations. This success is often attributed to the careful selection of vending spots, with the vendor explicitly noting that high sales occur particularly when the cart is stationed around busy office areas, leveraging the lunch breaks and evening commutes of office workers. Such insights are particularly valuable as public interest grows regarding the livelihoods and entrepreneurial spirit of street vendors in India.

The seller's explanation of his commission structure further demystifies the earnings model for many, shedding light on the often-opaque financial realities of informal sector work. While specific details of the commission system – such as the percentage cut or fixed fees – were not broadly elaborated in the viral clip, its revelation has sparked curiosity among viewers about how much vendors truly take home after accounting for the initial product costs, operational expenses, and their commission payable to the parent company or distributor.

Take a look at the video