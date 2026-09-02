Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni has sparked online buzz after his alleged Letterboxd profile surfaced, with his reported 0.5-star rating for Yash’s Toxic leaving fans surprised and divided.

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni has caught the internet’s attention after his alleged Letterboxd profile surfaced online. His reported rating for Yash-starrer Toxic has become a major talking point, with screenshots circulating on social media showing that he gave the film just 0.5 stars.

Gautam’s Alleged Toxic Rating Goes Viral

The alleged profile appears to belong to a serious movie enthusiast, featuring ratings for more than 400 films across different languages and genres. Its bio reads, “Opinions are my own. It’s really not that deep yo.” The account reportedly has around 4.3K followers and follows only seven accounts.

Scroll to load tweet…

Interestingly, the Toxic rating was not visible when the profile was checked recently, suggesting that some ratings may have been removed or hidden after the account attracted attention online. However, screenshots of the alleged rating continue to circulate across social media.

He Has Also Rated Mahesh Babu’s Films

Gautam’s alleged Letterboxd ratings have also sparked discussion because he appears to be equally candid about his father Mahesh Babu’s films. Screenshots of his reported ratings show five stars for Pokiri and 1: Nenokkadine, while Brahmotsavam received just one star. He reportedly gave two stars each to Nijam and Vamsi.

Following the Toxic rating going viral, netizens shared mixed reactions. One user commented, “Bro is honest,” while another called it a “Perfect review.” Others urged fans to respect Gautam’s opinion, with one writing, “Let’s respect his choice.”

Who Is Gautam Ghattamaneni?

Gautam is the son of Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar and the elder brother of Sitara Ghattamaneni. Born on August 31, 2006, he has largely stayed away from the limelight.

He made his acting debut as a child in Sukumar’s 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine, playing the younger version of Mahesh Babu’s character. After completing his schooling at the International School of Hyderabad, Gautam enrolled at New York University for a four-year drama course. He has also participated in theatre and mime performances, hinting at his interest in pursuing acting.