CM Vijay's Chennai visit became a special one for Pattima after he gifted her luxury Christian Dior glasses and made her day. Fans were impressed by his gesture. Keep scrolling to know more!

Vijay is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his aura, witty remarks, and undying love for his fans. The actor, who has now become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, is winning hearts and how. Now, the actor is not only fulfilling his acting journey but also taking charge as the leader. From his visits to promotional campaigns, he knows how to do it all.

Vijay Gifts Glasses To Elderly Woman

Now, a viral video has gone viral on social media where Vijay's recent visit to Chennai became extra special when he gifted luxurious Christian Dior glasses worth Rs 57,000 to Pattima, leaving fans impressed. A viral page shared this sweet video on Instagram with caption, “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay arrives at the Secretariat in Chennai. Assembly session begins today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay arrived at the Secretariat in Chennai today as the much-anticipated Assembly session commenced, marking the beginning of an important phase in the state's legislative and governance calendar.”

Take a look at the video!

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “I wish I were that grandma.” Another wrote, “Lucky person.” Another user wrote, “Intha manusha unmayale aadutha MGR tha pola.” While snother user wrote, “Futuristic broooooooowwww.”