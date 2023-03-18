Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan married secretly? See this video of Bigg Boss 14 star couple

TV star duo Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan met on the renowned reality programme Bigg Boss 14, presented by Salman Khan and fell in love.

Pavitra Punia is a well-known television actress with a large fan base. Meanwhile, several celebrities are getting married this year. Swara Bhaskar and Dalljiet Kaur's marriage is now being debated. In the meanwhile, a video has taken everyone by surprise. TV actress Pavitra Punia released a video of herself dressed in a red saree and vermilion, sparking suspicion that she had secretly married her long-term partner Eijaz Khan.

On Thursday, Pavitra posted a video on her Instagram account. Pavitra is dressed in a brilliant red lehenga with a matching dupatta with a golden border and embellishments. She wore glam makeup and arranged her hair in a high-raised ponytail with gold lace.

Pavitra wore vermilion lipstick and accessorised with gold statement earrings and matching bangles. Pavitra is seen in the video feeding fish and cats. Several people are remarking on the actress's new look, claiming she is secretly married.

The video's caption reads, “Machiliyon ne bhi khaya aur billoo ne bhi.” Watch the video here:

Pavitra's admirers were perplexed after seeing her recent video. Some admirers believe she dressed up for one of her performances. On the other side, others say she secretly married her long-term lover Eijaz Khan, who is 11 years her senior.

Seeing the video one of the users commented, “You got married?” another one wrote, “ Are you married?” while some appreciated Pivitra’s look, One of them wrote, “ You are looking so pretty” while another one commented, “ Looking gorgeous” and many showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Regarding her personal life, the diva met actor Eijaz Khan on the renowned reality programme Bigg Boss 14 presented by Salman Khan.

The couple has since been the buzz of the town. Last year, on October 4, Pavitra Punia turned to social media to announce her engagement to Eijaz. The actress was spotted flushing with excitement as she flaunted her stunning diamond ring.

Pavitra Punia has been in many prominent shows and has wowed audiences with her outstanding performance. The actress has been in a number of successful series, including Naagin and Balveer Returns.