Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan married secretly? See this video of Bigg Boss 14 star couple

    TV star duo Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan met on the renowned reality programme Bigg Boss 14, presented by Salman Khan and fell in love.

    Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan married secretly? See this video of Bigg Boss 14 star couple RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    Pavitra Punia is a well-known television actress with a large fan base. Meanwhile, several celebrities are getting married this year. Swara Bhaskar and Dalljiet Kaur's marriage is now being debated. In the meanwhile, a video has taken everyone by surprise. TV actress Pavitra Punia released a video of herself dressed in a red saree and vermilion, sparking suspicion that she had secretly married her long-term partner Eijaz Khan.

    On Thursday, Pavitra posted a video on her Instagram account. Pavitra is dressed in a brilliant red lehenga with a matching dupatta with a golden border and embellishments. She wore glam makeup and arranged her hair in a high-raised ponytail with gold lace. 

    Also Read: Malaika Arora gets 'uneasy' as fan barges in too close for selfie; read details

    Pavitra wore vermilion lipstick and accessorised with gold statement earrings and matching bangles. Pavitra is seen in the video feeding fish and cats. Several people are remarking on the actress's new look, claiming she is secretly married.

    The video's caption reads, “Machiliyon ne bhi khaya aur billoo ne bhi.” Watch the video here:

    Pavitra's admirers were perplexed after seeing her recent video. Some admirers believe she dressed up for one of her performances. On the other side, others say she secretly married her long-term lover Eijaz Khan, who is 11 years her senior.

    Seeing the video one of the users commented, “You got married?” another one wrote, “ Are you married?” while some appreciated Pivitra’s look, One of them wrote, “ You are looking so pretty” while another one commented, “ Looking gorgeous” and many showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

    Also Read: Zwigato: Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh and others at movie screening

    Regarding her personal life, the diva met actor Eijaz Khan on the renowned reality programme Bigg Boss 14 presented by Salman Khan.

    The couple has since been the buzz of the town. Last year, on October 4, Pavitra Punia turned to social media to announce her engagement to Eijaz. The actress was spotted flushing with excitement as she flaunted her stunning diamond ring.

    Pavitra Punia has been in many prominent shows and has wowed audiences with her outstanding performance. The actress has been in a number of successful series, including Naagin and Balveer Returns.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 5:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anupam Kher shares PM Narendra Modi letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik wife RBA

    Anupam Kher shares PM Narendra Modi's letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik’s wife

    MC Stan's Indore show CANCELLED after Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena members create havoc stage; WATCH video RBA

    MC Stan's Indore show CANCELLED after Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena members create havoc stage; WATCH video

    pro-wrestrling: WWE WrestleMania 39: Here is why you should be shocked about Brock Lesnar opponent, Omos-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Here's why you should be shocked about Brock Lesnar's opponent, Omos

    Urfi Javed BOLD video: Actress' bizarre outfit grabs all the eyeballs; here's what netizens has to say RBA

    Urfi Javed BOLD video: Actress' bizarre outfit grabs all the eyeballs; here's what netizens has to say

    Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK in trouble: Indore court issues arrest warrant in defamation case filed by Manoj Bajpayee RBA

    Kamal Rashid Khan in trouble: Indore court issues arrest warrant in defamation case filed by Manoj Bajpayee

    Recent Stories

    Howdy Texas - CSK Chennai Super Kings franchise grows stronger with Major League Cricket MLC; official announcement coming up soon-ayh

    'Howdy Texas!' - CSK franchise grows stronger with Major League Cricket; official announcement coming up soon

    Thalaiva at Matoshree Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence AJR

    'Thalaiva at Matoshree': Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

    Anupam Kher shares PM Narendra Modi letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik wife RBA

    Anupam Kher shares PM Narendra Modi's letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik’s wife

    In a first, Goa all set to prepare 'feni', its beloved heritage beverage, across country AJR

    Good news for 'Feni' lovers: In a first, Goa's heritage drink will soon be available across India

    football Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag meets club takeover bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe; here is what transpired-ayh

    Man United boss Erik ten Hag meets club takeover bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe; here's what transpired

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon