Zwigato: Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh and others at movie screening

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 7:51 AM IST

    The makers of Kapil Sharma's Zwigato staged a special screening for celebrities in Mumbai. The film, directed by Nandita Das, is set to be released on March 17. See the images from a screening below:

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kapil Sharma is ready to return to the big screen with the Nandita Das-directed Zwigato, which also stars Shahana Goswami. The makers of Zwigato hosted a special screening in Mumbai for celebs on Thursday. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Jasmin Bhasin and Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiya also attended the screening and joyfully posed for photos with Kapil Sharma.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ira Dubey and her mother, Lillete Dubey, were spotted at the movie Zwigato special screening held in Mumbai.

    Besties forever, Jasmin Bhasin and Bharti Singh at the movie Zwigato special screening held in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy looked stunning at the movie Zwigato special screening held in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actors Kapil Sharma and Rajkummar Rao at the movie Zwigato special screening held in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Talented actor Ashutosh Rana in all desi style at the movie Zwigato special screening, which was held in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Director Nandita Das looked striking in her saree. Zwigato helmed by Nandita, the movie is slated to release on March 17. 

    Star couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya at the Zwigato special screening, which was held in Mumbai.

    The star of the night Kapil Sharma, with his wife Ginni Chatrath, at the Zwigato special screening, which was held in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shehnaaz Gill looked super stylish in a bodycon dress at the Zwigato special screening, which was held in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Suniel Shetty was spotted posing for the cameras at the Zwigato special screening, which was held in Mumbai.

