    Pathaan: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film shocking advance booking update; 1 million tickets sold- report

    Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is shattering pre-release and advance ticket sales records. Indian viewers who adore and enjoy movies are anticipating this King Khan flick.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's return film, is expected to be a box-office success in both Hindi-speaking areas and South India. After a four-year sabbatical, King Khan returns to the big screen in this Yash Raj film directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

    Fans and the public are excited to watch SRK in this action-packed spectacle in which he portrays a RAW agent. While there was some backlash when the first teaser and Besharam song were published, advance ticket sales have been strong in India and overseas. So far, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has had the most advance ticket sales, totalling Rs 19.66 crore. The SRK film is allegedly likely to reach the Rs 20 crore milestone in advance sales on January 23, despite the actor not marketing the film!

    The spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand will be shown in premium formats across the country beginning at 6 a.m. Deepika Padukone will play the main lady alongside SRK, and John Abraham will play the key adversary.

    According to trade sources, Yash Raj Films (YRF) have decided to screen Pathaan in premium formats such as IMAX 2D, CGV 4DX 2D, D-BOX 2D, PVR P[XL] and CGR ICE 2D, due to the unparalleled demand from the audience.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Pathaan is set to make a record by screening over 100 countries with over 2,500 screens overseas. Taran Adarsh wrote in the caption, “Xclusiv: Pathaan at record 100+ Countries, 2500+ screens *overseas*… Pathaan hits a century… Will be released in 100+ countries, the highest for any Indian film ever… Total screen count: 2500+ [Overseas]… A heartening sign for theatrical biz, especially post-pandemic.”

    Ticket sales have been brisk on internet ticketing sites, with a million tickets already sold! "After a lengthy four-year wait, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for an exhilarating comeback with Pathaan jet-setting on advance sales," said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow. 

    Saksena added, "The much-anticipated action-thriller has already sold one million tickets in advance on BookMyShow. Pathaan advance sales have been rolling out in stages, with over 3500 screens now available on the site. A surge in demand has prompted select theatres across India to host early morning showing for the film."

    The total number of Pathaan reservations has surpassed 39,000. PVR has sold 1,70,000 tickets, while INOX and Cinepolis have sold 1,44,000 and 77,000, respectively. The data is only for the film's opening day. Interestingly, this is the first Shah Rukh Khan picture to be released at 6 a.m., which might start a trend in the Hindi market. Salman Khan will also make a surprise appearance as Tiger in the film.


     

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
