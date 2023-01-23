Pathaan Ringtone: Know how to set hello tunes on Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea mobile number

Set the songs from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as your caller music to keep your callers entertained while they wait for you to answer the phone.

Pathaan Movie Ringtone MP3 Download Online, Airtel-Jio Mobile Number: Pathaan's songs were released this month. Vishal and Shekhar, a prominent pair, created the soundtrack. Set the songs from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as your caller music to keep your callers entertained while they wait for you to answer the phone.



Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated 2023 film, will enter theatres on January 25. The film will mark the actor's return to the big screen after a four-year absence. Pathaan's songs were released this month. The soundtrack CD has four soundtracks, including the famous songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan and two theme instrumentals: Pathaan's Theme and Jim's Theme.

Set the songs from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as your caller music to keep your callers entertained while they wait for you to answer the phone. People may choose to listen to music while waiting rather than the basic melody indefinitely. Caller songs were once a premium service, but all major phone companies in India now provide them for free. Continue reading to learn how to change the caller tune on your Airtel and Jio cellphone phones. Vodafone Idea likewise allows you to set caller songs, although it does not provide free greeting tunes. Make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi or Mobile Data since setting the Pathaan movie ringtone on your phone will require an active internet connection.



Pathaan movie caller tune on Jio

Jio subscribers may now set a caller tune straight from the MyJio app, which they use to monitor their remaining data and recharge with new plans.

If you haven't already, download the MyJio app from the Play Store or App Store.

Open the app and navigate to the 'Music' tab, which will be available adjacent to the Mobile and Fiber sections.

Once there, four new tabs will appear at the bottom of the page: Home, JioTunes, Browse, and My Library. Select JioTunes.

In the search bar at the top of the screen, type in your favourite Pathaan tune.

To listen to a song, tap on it. Additionally, you may be given the choice to select from several different song segments on some tunes.

To try the extract, select the Play button on the side of the song. To set the song, select the 'Set JioTune' option at the bottom and your Jio caller tune will now be active.

Setting the Pathaan movie caller music on Airtel:

Airtel customers must download the Wynk Music app, which is accessible on Android via the Google Play Store and iOS via the App Store. Now, proceed with the procedures to configure an Airtel caller tune.

Navigate to the "Hello Tunes" symbol in the top right corner of the programme.

Look for the Pathaan movie greeting music in the search box. All you have to do now is set the song's snippet as your Airtel Hello Tune, and you're done. Remember that every 30 days, users must confirm their Hello Tune on Wynk. Otherwise, the service will be terminated after 30 days. It will, however, remain free.



Pathaan songs on Vodafone Idea

Users of Vodafone Idea or Vi may set a caller tune using the Hungama Music app, which is accessible on both Android and iOS smartphones. Customers must, however, acquire a subscription pack beginning at Rs 49 in order to use the Vodafone Idea caller tune service. Follow the steps below to set a caller song using the Vi app: Navigate to the Callertunes section of the Vi App.

In the search field, type Pathaan movie hello song. Choose the selected music and press the set button. You must now pick one of the available subscription packs, after which your chosen music will be set as your caller or hello tune.

