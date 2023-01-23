Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan Ringtone: Know how to set hello tunes on Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea mobile number

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Set the songs from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as your caller music to keep your callers entertained while they wait for you to answer the phone. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pathaan Movie Ringtone MP3 Download Online, Airtel-Jio Mobile Number: Pathaan's songs were released this month. Vishal and Shekhar, a prominent pair, created the soundtrack. Set the songs from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as your caller music to keep your callers entertained while they wait for you to answer the phone.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated 2023 film, will enter theatres on January 25. The film will mark the actor's return to the big screen after a four-year absence. Pathaan's songs were released this month. The soundtrack CD has four soundtracks, including the famous songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan and two theme instrumentals: Pathaan's Theme and Jim's Theme. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Set the songs from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as your caller music to keep your callers entertained while they wait for you to answer the phone. People may choose to listen to music while waiting rather than the basic melody indefinitely. Caller songs were once a premium service, but all major phone companies in India now provide them for free. Continue reading to learn how to change the caller tune on your Airtel and Jio cellphone phones. Vodafone Idea likewise allows you to set caller songs, although it does not provide free greeting tunes. Make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi or Mobile Data since setting the Pathaan movie ringtone on your phone will require an active internet connection.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pathaan movie caller tune on Jio 
    Jio subscribers may now set a caller tune straight from the MyJio app, which they use to monitor their remaining data and recharge with new plans.
    If you haven't already, download the MyJio app from the Play Store or App Store.
    Open the app and navigate to the 'Music' tab, which will be available adjacent to the Mobile and Fiber sections.
    Once there, four new tabs will appear at the bottom of the page: Home, JioTunes, Browse, and My Library. Select JioTunes.
    In the search bar at the top of the screen, type in your favourite Pathaan tune.
    To listen to a song, tap on it. Additionally, you may be given the choice to select from several different song segments on some tunes.
    To try the extract, select the Play button on the side of the song. To set the song, select the 'Set JioTune' option at the bottom and your Jio caller tune will now be active.
    Tap on a song to listen to it. On some songs, you may also be able to choose from numerous distinct song portions.
    To listen to the excerpt, click the Play button on the song's side. To change the music, go to the bottom and pick the 'Set JioTune' option. Your Jio caller tune will now be active.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Setting the Pathaan movie caller music on Airtel:
    Airtel customers must download the Wynk Music app, which is accessible on Android via the Google Play Store and iOS via the App Store. Now, proceed with the procedures to configure an Airtel caller tune.
    Navigate to the "Hello Tunes" symbol in the top right corner of the programme.
    Look for the Pathaan movie greeting music in the search box. All you have to do now is set the song's snippet as your Airtel Hello Tune, and you're done. Remember that every 30 days, users must confirm their Hello Tune on Wynk. Otherwise, the service will be terminated after 30 days. It will, however, remain free.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pathaan songs on Vodafone Idea
    Users of Vodafone Idea or Vi may set a caller tune using the Hungama Music app, which is accessible on both Android and iOS smartphones. Customers must, however, acquire a subscription pack beginning at Rs 49 in order to use the Vodafone Idea caller tune service. Follow the steps below to set a caller song using the Vi app:

    Navigate to the Callertunes section of the Vi App.
    In the search field, type Pathaan movie hello song. Choose the selected music and press the set button. You must now pick one of the available subscription packs, after which your chosen music will be set as your caller or hello tune.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pathaan, a spy action-thriller set in the YRF Spy Universe, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham and continues the narratives of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. The SRK-starrer is planned to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan Pathaan RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan’s Pathaan

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com

    Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty thank PM Modi for renaming 21 Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

    'Heart swells with pride...' Bollywood celebs thank PM for renaming 21 Andaman islands after bravehearts

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Ajay Devgn's special message for Suniel Shetty for his daughter's wedding RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Ajay Devgn's special message for Suniel Shetty for his daughter's wedding

    Recent Stories

    Uniting to save democracy: Uddhav Thackeray's Sena announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA - adt

    'Uniting to save democracy': Uddhav Thackeray's Sena announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA

    entertainment KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Are MS Dhoni, Salman Khan on the guest list?-ayh

    KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Are MS Dhoni, Salman Khan on the guest list?

    WhatsApp to roll out ability to search messages by date drag and drop images videos more gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out ability to search messages by date, drag and drop images, videos & more

    Following protest, Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC; seeks FIR against top wrestlers AJR

    Following protest, Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC; seeks FIR against top wrestlers

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon