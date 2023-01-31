Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 600 crore in just 6 days; still going strong

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, grossed nearly Rs 600 crore globally in just six days. During the week, the movie is doing really well.

Pathaan is on fire! The Shah Rukh Khan film has single-handedly revitalised Bollywood, which has been in a slump for the previous two years. The film has successfully topped Rs 600 crore at the international box office in just 6 days. Pathaan, according to trade estimates, has surpassed the Rs 300 crore milestone in India and is currently functioning incredibly well. Pathaan might earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office by the end of this week if things continue at this rate.

Pathaan was launched in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu theatres on January 25. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in the key roles.

Pathaan faced its first Monday following a tremendous first week at the box office and came out on top. According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, the spy thriller has earned Rs 600 crore in just six days. The movie has high weekly occupancy, which bodes well for its extended theatrical run.

In another tweet, he revealed that Pathaan is estimated to have earned around Rs 25 crore (nett.) in India on January 30. This takes the total collection to Rs 300 crore, which is exceptional.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an espionage thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone. Salman Khan also made an explosive appearance in the flick. It is the fourth episode in the YRF Spy Universe and SRK's follow-up to Zero (2018). Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent in the film. Vishal-Shekhar composed the music for Pathaan, and Sanchit and Ankit Balhara wrote the score.