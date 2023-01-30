Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan commented on Pathaan's success, saying, "Everyone has been extremely generous to the film. We owe a great deal to the audience."

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, has been a box-office success in India and internationally. The YRF spy thriller, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has significantly impacted the box office and surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark globally with its first-weekend collection.

    Pathaan's box office take in India was Rs 55 crore on Wednesday, Rs 68 crore on Thursday, Rs 38 crore on Friday, Rs 51.50 crore on Saturday, and Rs 58.50 crore on Sunday. Pathaan has so far grossed Rs 9.75 crore on regional cinemas.

    The Siddharth Anand-directed picture has even managed to get into the top five earnings list of North American box office, a significant success for a film that has only been in theatres for five days. Pathaan has earned around Rs 280 crore in 5 days in India. It was also the fastest Hindi film to reach the Rs 200 crore club, surpassing off previous top earners such as KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

    After Shah Rukh greets fans from his house in Mannat, the Pathaan crew will convene in Mumbai to celebrate the film's phenomenal success. Pathaan's first press conference will feature Shah Rukh, Deepika, John, and director Siddharth Anand. 

    Also Read: SHOCKING: Kailash Kher gets attacked during Hampi Utsav; know what happened next

    At the press meet, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Pathaan 2, to which he said, “This is a big day for us, my family. We haven't experienced this happiness in a while. I'll do it whenever he (Siddharth Anand) wants me to do Pathaan 2. If they want to make a sequel, it'll be my honour to do it. Will do it bigger and better. I will try my best to give my all for Pathaan 2,"  added Khan. 

    Director, Siddharth Anand also added, “Pathaan aayi hai, hit hui hai. Uske baad kya banayege?”, fans screamed, “Pathaan 2.” Siddharth replied: “Insha allah.”

    Khan talks about Pathaan team, "I have known everyone for a long time. But on the set, because I was working after a long time, everyone had just one thing on their mind: Ye film Shah Rukh bhai ke liye achi honi chahiye. I could feel it every day,” 
     

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
