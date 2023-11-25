Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome baby girl via surrogacy, name her 'London'

Paris Hilton is married to American author Carter Reum and they welcomed a baby girl on the occasion of Thanksgiving via surrogacy.

American actress and singer Paris Hilton had the best Thanksgiving as she was blessed with a daughter. She took to her Instagram to share the news and shared a picture of a pink baby onesie with the word "London" written on it revealing that she kept her daughter's name 'London'. Paris is married to American author Carter Reum and the newborn is their second child via surrogacy.

Paris Hilton's post

Sharing the news, the 42-year-old wrote, "Thankful for my baby girl"

Paris Hilton's Thanksgiving posts

Paris also posted multiple Thanksgiving pictures that helped to demystify the impending arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum sang "Big Brother" to their baby boy Phoenix.

Why the name 'London'?

Paris once mentioned that she loved the city and hence wanted a daughter of the same name. "It's my favorite city, and I have always wanted to name my daughter London. I had chosen that name for a long time, probably over ten years. I'd always wanted to see London. I adore that name for my daughter," she said.

Paris Hilton on freezing her eggs

Paris has been candid about her parental path, including egg freezing and surrogacy. Hilton stated on her podcast earlier this year that she was eager for Phoenix to have a baby sister called London.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

In November 2021, the couple got married in a grandiose ceremony, and in January 2021, they announced the birth of Phoenix via surrogate.

About Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton originally gained tabloid notoriety in the late 1990s, when she became a fixture in New York City's social scene. At the age of 19, she signed with Donald Trump's modeling firm, Trump Model Management. Hilton was named "New York's Leading It Girl" in 2001 after David LaChapelle photographed her and her sister Nicky for the September 2000 issue of Vanity Fair.

'The Simple Life', in which she co-starred with her friend Nicole Richie, and a leaked 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, eventually released as '1 Night in Paris', rocketed her to international stardom.