Level Cross REVIEW: Amala Paul, Asif Ali's film is OUT; read this before buying tickets

Level Cross is a Malayalam film directed by Arfaz Ayub and starring Asif Ali, Amala Paul, Sharaf U Dheen. The film opened in cinemas on July 26, 2024. A sophisticated woman and a peculiar man from different origins meet in a bizarre scenario. Despite their differences, they find unexpected parallels in life. Asif Ali stars in the film's trailer as a bad-tempered railway gatekeeper who lives in a remote place. Amala Paul plays a psychiatrist, and it appears Sharaf U Dheen's character had a previous connection with her. The teaser reveals that the film takes place in two timelines, with Amala's character sharing her narrative with Asif Ali's character.



Level Cross crew and cast

Arfaz Ayub directed the Malayalam film Level Cross, and he also authored the plot and screenplay. Ramesh P. Pillai produces the film through his production company, Abhishek Films. Adam Ayub penned the dialogue, while Appu Prabhakar handled the cinematography. Vishal Chandrashekhar wrote both the music and the original background score. Deepu Joseph did the editing, while Prem Navas was the production designer. Linta Jeethu created the outfits.





Sony G. Solomon is the project coordinator, Pranav Mohan is the production controller, and Trupti Mehta serves as the chief associate director. Associate directors include Cathy Jeethu and Martin Joseph. Other important responsibilities include Ronex Xavier for cosmetics, Vinayak Sasikumar for lyrics, and Jayadevan Chakkadath for sound design. Jithin Joseph did the atmospheric mix, Alan C. Kuriakose did the sync sound, and Ramkumar Periyasamy provided the thrills.



Liju Prabhakar is the colourist, while Wireframe VFX controls the visual effects, with Dinesh Kumar V. as the supervisor. Jeevan Ram J. manages the finances, while Nandhu Gopalakrishnan controls the stills and manufacturing. Tenpoint does the publicity design, Black Ticket handles the digital promotions, and Vinu Vijay does the creative marketing. PRO Manju Gopinath handles public relations, while Vivek Ranjith controls subtitles. Wayfarer Films handles distribution, and Vinayak VS PHF cut the trailer as the foreign distributor, with M. Krishnakumar as the executive producer. Tunician line manufacturers are Alexander Naas and Abdelbaki Naas.

