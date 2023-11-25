Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother terms her fights with husband Vicky Jain 'Ugly' (Watch)

    In today's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will video call with their mothers and are seen getting emotional.  

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 9:33 AM IST

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will have the opportunity to speak with their respective mothers in the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 episode. The show's producers recently released a trailer in which Ankita's mother is shown expressing unhappiness with their continuous disagreements in Salman Khan's show.

    Ankita Lokhande's mother upset with her and Vikcy's fights

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain can be seen doing a video call with the former's mother in the viral promo. The couple gets emotional while talking to the actress's mother and Ankita tells her that she loves her and misses her. However, Ankita's mother interrupts her by inquiring about her constant arguments with Vicky. She claimed that their fights are ugly and that they never fight at home so why are they doing it here? 

    The promo

    When Ankita threw a slipper on Vicky

    This comes only days after Ankita Lokhande lost her cool after discovering her husband, Vicky Jain, lying in front of the other housemates. Vicky grabbed Ankita from behind and gripped her hand when she tried to push him away. Ankita then raced behind Vicky to punch him, but when he didn't stop, she took off her 'chappals' and hit her husband with them as well.

    Bigg Boss House fights between Ankita and Vicky

    In December 2021, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain. In October of this year, the two decided to go to Bigg Boss 17 house together. They are frequently observed getting into intense disputes and vicious verbal wars with one another. Ankita's fans have frequently expressed dissatisfaction with Vicky's treatment of her. Salman Khan even chastised Vicky in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for allegedly dictating his wife's decisions in the show.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
