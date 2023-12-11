Parineeti Chopra to enter politics? Know what AAP leader Raghav Chadha's wife has to say

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in September this year. In a recent interview, the actor expressed her plans to join politics and more

On September 24, 2024, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra married AAP politician Raghav Chadha. The couple held a magnificent Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family members. Following their marriage, the two have been painting the town red with their love and have been busy posting images on social media.

Parineeti recently attended an event in Vadodara and was questioned in an interview with The Times of India whether she will enter politics. Parineeti opened up and explained the key to their happy marriage. She claims that neither her husband Raghav nor she are familiar with Bollywood or politics. She even stated that her supporters would not see her enter politics. She even stated that she believes that if one marries the right person, everything will be perfect.

Parneeti also highlighted its importance and said, "It’s very important to strike the right work-life balance. In India, we often see people proudly talking about how they did not eat or sleep on time because they were busy with work. They wear it like a badge of honour but personally, I don’t think it is the right way to live life. I believe in working really hard but I also love to meet my friends and go on holidays. When I am 85 or 90 years old, I should look back and feel that I lived my life the way it should be done.”

She also discussed how she maintains a healthy work-life balance and believes in hard effort. Parineeti said she enjoys spending time with her friends and vacationing. On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi.

Parineeti made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She discussed how, as an actor, she has defied prejudices by taking on unexpected parts. She expressed her desire to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali, who is now directing her in Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh. She was last spotted at Raniganj Mission.