    Bhool Bhulaiyya 3: Sara Ali Khan to replace Kiara Advani in Kartik Aaryan's film; read details

    Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are reportedly all set to reunite for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3. However, the cast has yet to be announced.

    Following the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyya 3, Kartik Aaryan will reprise his role as the renowned Rooh Baba for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3. While the film's full cast has yet to be announced, Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be in discussions to play the lead role. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan will replace Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyya 3.

    The horror-comedy will begin production in February 2024, and it will also mark the return of stars Kartik and Sara, who previously dated and shared screen space in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 film Love Aaj Kal.

    According to a source connected to the news outlet, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a franchise dear to Bhushan and Kartik, and they want to raise the stakes even higher with part three." They worked hard to finalise the screenplay and are now all thrilled to start shooting in February 2024."

    "Kartik and Sara are great friends and they are looking to extend the friendship forward into the professional front with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," the source said of Kartik and Sara working together again. Once the formal announcement is made, the casting coup will be the talk of the town."

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the ultimate Bollywood horror comedy in 2022, starring Kartik, Kiara, and Tabu. Fans are now excited to see the franchise's third instalment on the big screen. Anees Bazmee, who previously collaborated with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the forthcoming film Section 108, had shared some insights about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during the trailer premiere event. The third instalment, according to the filmmaker, is currently in "the writing process" and will thus take some time to complete.

