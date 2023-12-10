Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh: 7 actors' sizzling chemistry with Deepika

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry with Deepika is unmatched. From Bachna Ae Haseeno to Tamasha, their on-screen relationship was so strong that it's hard to believe they parted up.
Deepika and John Abraham had worked together before, but Desi Boyz was their best. They had the ideal balance of sweetness, passion, and beauty.
Since Om Shanti Om, Deepika, and Khan have been fan favourites in the iconic Besharam Rang, they exemplify on-screen magic! Jawan sealed the deal, confirming their bond.
The actress has worked with Ranveer in multiple films, but their first, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, was exceptional. The song Ang Laga De showcased their electrifying chemistry.
Love Aaj Kal, a sweet romance, showed Deepika and Saif Ali Khan's charisma. Race 2 chemistry was scorching.
Deepika and Irrfan Khan's Piku chemistry was endearing—the type you want for yourself. Their bond lasted beyond the screen. Even she calls it one of her greatest on-screen duos.
With their seductive chemistry, the actress and Siddhant in Gehraiyaan 2022 attracted audiences. The film made headlines, but the duo's seductive chemistry captivated audiences.