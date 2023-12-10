Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh: 7 actors' sizzling chemistry with Deepika

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry with Deepika is unmatched. From Bachna Ae Haseeno to Tamasha, their on-screen relationship was so strong that it's hard to believe they parted up.

John Abraham and Deepika Padukone

Deepika and John Abraham had worked together before, but Desi Boyz was their best. They had the ideal balance of sweetness, passion, and beauty. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Since Om Shanti Om, Deepika, and Khan have been fan favourites in the iconic Besharam Rang, they exemplify on-screen magic! Jawan sealed the deal, confirming their bond. 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The actress has worked with Ranveer in multiple films, but their first, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, was exceptional. The song Ang Laga De showcased their electrifying chemistry. 
 

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone

Love Aaj Kal, a sweet romance, showed Deepika and Saif Ali Khan's charisma. Race 2 chemistry was scorching. 

Deepika Padukone and Irfan Khan

Deepika and Irrfan Khan's Piku chemistry was endearing—the type you want for yourself. Their bond lasted beyond the screen. Even she calls it one of her greatest on-screen duos.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone

With their seductive chemistry, the actress and Siddhant in Gehraiyaan 2022 attracted audiences. The film made headlines, but the duo's seductive chemistry captivated audiences.

