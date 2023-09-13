Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra finishes all work commitments to gear up for her nuptials with fiance Raghav Chadha

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an intimate engagement ceremony on May 13 at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Now, there are more exciting updates on the much-awaited and big-fat traditional Punjabi wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    After a dreamy engagement ceremony in May, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get married this month. Ahead of the same, the actress has now wrapped her work commitments and is all set to get into bridal mode for her big fat wedding with Chadha. A source close to the actress informed a leading entertainment portal that Parineeti has ‘recently completed all her brand launch commitments’ and wrapped work on her upcoming movie Mission Raiganj.

    ALSO READ: 'The Vaccine War': 'The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi talks about women's empowerment and more

    With her wedding date being closer, the actress has started doing all her final meetings with the vendors and is supervising all the preparations for her big day. The Ishqzaade actress is spending quality time with her family before they jet off to Udaipur for the wedding festivities. The wedding will reportedly take place on the 23rd and 24th of September.

    On the other hand, the AAP Leader Raghav recently opened up on his first meeting with his fiance. While speaking with Ranveer Allahbadia, the politician shared, "Hum jaise bhi mile, it was magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life."

    When asked if she is a blessing in his life, Raghav shared, “Bahut badi blessing hai. I am happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank God daily for giving her to me."

    Recently, their reception card has gone viral on social media. Soon enough, it caught netizens' attention as it clearly mentioned that it was taking place on September 30 in Chandigarh. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the couple.

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally were engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Before this, the two had never publicly discussed their relationship, but reportedly, the duo has known each other for several years. The couple studied together at the London School of Economics.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch)

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
