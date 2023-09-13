Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch)

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to the trolled of the old viral video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit. The video showed US President Joe Biden mocking PM Modi over how to raise a toast.

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut went to X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chastise individuals 'humiliating him for not understanding how to hold a peg while toasting'. The actor backed PM Modi after some on X said that PM Modi laughed without comprehending what the US President was saying during their last meeting. Kangana Ranaut recently responded to criticism of an old viral video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his June trip to the United States. The footage comes from PM Modi's visit to the United States, where he raised a glass to US President Joe Biden at the White House State Dinner.

    The State Dinner toast was made in appreciation of PM Modi's visit. Peals of laughter erupted, though, when President Joe Biden suggested booze.

    As Biden raised his glass to propose a toast, he reminded everyone of a 'custom': "When you give a toast and you don't have any alcohol in the glass, you must do it with your left hand. You all think I’m kidding. I’m not." Biden was hinting at how PM Modi does not drink alcohol, making him laugh at his remarks.

    Kangana criticises those trolling PM Modi
    She tweeted, "Kaisa kalyug manushya ke sar par naach raha hai jo ki pashuyo ke maas ya rakt ka ahar nahi karta, jo kabhi dhumrpan ya madira sevan nahi karta; aise bhale manush ko neecha dekhaya ja raha hai ki peg pakad kar hawa mein ghumana nahi aata (What kind of Kaliyuga is dancing on the head of a man, who does not have meat or blood of animals, who never smokes or consumes alcohol; such a good man is being humiliated that he does not know how to hold a peg and swing it in the air)."

    She further wrote, “Alcohol is medically/clinically/scientifically proven in every way to be hundred percent damaging for human system. Kya Joe Biden zameen pe baith ke haath se khana kha sakta hai kya (Can Joe Biden eat food from his hand while sitting on the ground)? Why should our PM bother about things that are beneath his interests and standards?”

    Video of PM Modi meeting Joe Biden
    Kangana's tweet came after individuals on X uploaded a small video clip from an event in which they claimed PM Modi was laughing but didn't comprehend what US President Joe Biden was saying. Some have even said that Prime Minister Modi is frequently seen 'hysterically' laughing with international leaders because he can not understand what they are saying.

    One of the tweets read, “Ever wondered why in most of Modi’s pics with foreign leaders, Modi is laughing hysterically? This video explains the ‘why’. Biden, while toasting, asked to raise the left hand instead of the right if there’s no alcohol in the glass (It’s actually a norm – an unwritten rule). Narendra Modi, of course, had no idea what Biden was proposing so he did what he does best. Acted as if he got the joke ( It was no joke ) and started laughing before Biden could even finish his sentence. Biden felt offended and said, “You think I’m kidding!!” And moved on. The whole branding of Modi’s image might have costed millions but if there’s no substance this is what it looks like.”

    Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is excited for the release of her forthcoming film, 'Chandramukhi 2' with Raghava Lawrence. On September 19, 'Chandramukhi 2' will be released in cinemas. Aside from that, she has 'Tejas' in the works, which will cast her as an Air Force pilot.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire! ADC

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire!

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce? vma

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce?

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert ADC

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert

    Vivek Agnihotri bashes Naseeruddin Shah for 'crazy' comment criticising 'The Kashmir Files' vma

    Vivek Agnihotri bashes Naseeruddin Shah for 'crazy' comment criticising 'The Kashmir Files'

    Sima Taparia's statement against girls who want 'divorce' flags off new controversy vma

    Sima Taparia's statement against girls who want 'divorce' flags off new controversy

    Recent Stories

    Evaluation and Impact Assessment Center inaugurated in AIGGPA, Bhopal

    Evaluation and Impact Assessment Center inaugurated in AIGGPA, Bhopal

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma joins elite club after crossing 10,000 ODI runs milestone osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture in the triumph over Pakistan

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament AJR

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament

    Watching porn in private not a a criminal offence, says Kerala HC anr

    Watching porn in private not a criminal offence, says Kerala HC

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire! ADC

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire!

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon