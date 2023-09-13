Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Vaccine War': 'The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi talks about women's empowerment and more

    "The scientists that we have on board are the same kind of women who handle their professional as well as their personal life", says Pallavi Joshi as she talks about women's empowerment
     

    The Vaccine War The Kashmir Files star Pallavi Joshi talks about women's empowerment and more RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Pallavi Joshi is the most productive and artistic talent in Indian cinema, having wowed the country with her performance in the global smash The Kashmir Files. Aside from being an extraordinary performer, Pallavi's command of appropriate subjects is impressive. She is now preparing for the premiere of The Vaccine War, India's first bio-scientific film, in which she is both the performer and producer.

    The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directed picture has established its worth in the United Kingdom and numerous other nations where the creators had a special showing that received a standing ovation from the audience. Pallavi Joshi recently spoke about women's empowerment and dedicated her film to the country's middle-class women.

    Talking about the Women Empowerment, Pallavi Joshi Said, "The indic feminism i saw in the interviews - and I call it indic because the West looks at feminism at a very different lens. But here our middle-class women who go to work daily and handle their house also at the same time, cook food and take care of their in-laws and kids as well but at the same time they are so good at their professional life too. So we thought to make this movie for such women. Because the scientists that we have on board are the same kind of women who handle their professional as well as their personal life so well with all our Indian values and it was fun playing their role in this movie."

    Pallavi Joshi's upcoming film 'The Vaccine War' also covers Indian Women Scientists, and the much-anticipated film highlights the spirit of the Women Scientists who toiled day and night with all their enthusiasm to guarantee the vaccine reached across the country.

    The key characters of 'The Vaccine War' will be played by Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi. The film, produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, will be released in theatres on September 28th, 2023, solely in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3' vma

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch) RBA

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch)

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire! ADC

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire!

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce? vma

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce?

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert ADC

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert

    Recent Stories

    Roses to Orchids 7 beautiful flowers that symbolize LOVE gcw eai

    Roses to Orchids: 7 beautiful flowers that symbolize LOVE

    Kerala: Family of four commits suicide; suspects online loan for death RKN

    Kerala: Family of four commits suicide; suspects online loan for death

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram

    Football Jude Bellingham's stellar performance guides England to victory over Scotland in historic clash osf

    Jude Bellingham's stellar performance guides England to victory over Scotland in historic clash

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3' vma

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon