Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets 63% salary hike; Check out his pay package

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's compensation for fiscal 2024 reached USD 79.1 million, a 63% increase driven primarily by stock awards. This surge reflects Microsoft's strong market performance and its advancements in AI, but Nadella has also requested a decrease in his compensation due to cybersecurity concerns.

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, will receive USD 79.1 million (Rs 665.04 crore) in fiscal 2024, a substantial increase in compensation. This is a 63% gain over the previous year, mostly due to stock awards. This is the highest salary he has received since taking over as CEO in 2014, when he was given USD 84 million (Rs 706.24 crore). Microsoft's advancements in artificial intelligence and its investment in OpenAI have increased Nadella's stock-based earnings by solidifying the company's position in the market.

Details about Satya Nadella's salary

Stock awards now account for about 90% of Nadella's 2024 salary, up from USD 39 million (Rs 327.88 crore) to roughly USD 71 million (Rs 596.92 crore). This rise is indicative of Microsoft's strong market performance; in the fiscal year that concluded on June 30, 2024, its shares rose 31.2%, and its valuation topped USD 3 trillion.

Despite the hefty salary package, Nadella requested that his financial compensation be decreased due to cybersecurity concerns. The company has faced mounting scrutiny in recent years, including from the US Cyber Safety Review Board, for a series of embarrassing hacks of its software.

The shares of Microsoft rose to a life-high level of USD 468.30 per share on July 5, 2024, on the US bourses. The share closed at USD 424.73 per share on the US bourses in the previous trading session that took place on October 24, 2024.

What about other leaders?

On the other hand, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, earned USD 63.2 million (Rs 531.36 crore) in 2023, while Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, received USD 34.2 million (Rs 287.54 crore).

