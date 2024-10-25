IND vs NZ 2024: India dismissed for 156, New Zealand in commanding position

New Zealand has a 103-run first-innings lead against India. India were all out for 156 in reply to New Zealand's first innings score of 259 in Pune. Mitchell Santner, who took seven wickets, demolished India. Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 38 runs, was India's top scorer. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 30 runs each, were the only Indian batsmen who offered some resistance. Earlier, Washington Sundar, who took seven wickets for India.

In addition to Rohit Sharma (0), Virat Kohli (1) also disappointed. Gill's wicket was India's first loss on Day 2, trapped LBW by Santner. Kohli, who came to the crease next, was bowled by Santner after facing only nine balls. Kohli, who arrived at the crease with high expectations, was dismissed for an unnecessary shot, that too on a low full toss. Yashasvi Jaiswal (30), who started confidently, couldn't last long, caught by Daryl Mitchell off Glenn Phillips.

Rishabh Pant (18), who had been in good form in the series, was bowled by Phillips. Sarfaraz Khan (11) returned after attempting hit over mid-on off Santner. Ravichandran Ashwin lasted only five balls, trapped LBW by Santner. The Jadeja-Washington partnership protected the wicket in the first session before breaking for lunch. Jadeja played aggressively in the second session, helping the score cross 150. However, he couldn't last much longer, trapped LBW by Santner. Akash Deep (6) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) departed quickly. Sundar (18) remained unbeaten. Rohit Sharma (0) was bowled by Tim Southee on Day 1.

Earlier, New Zealand were all out for 259 after being in a strong position at 197 for 3. Opener Devon Conway, who scored 76 runs, was the Kiwis' top scorer. Rachin Ravindra struck 65 runs. Apart from Washington Sundar, R Ashwin took three wickets.

