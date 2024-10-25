15 days, 19 lives lost: Terror wave hits Jammu and Kashmir post Assembly election

On Thursday evening, the attack targetted an Army vehicle, just a few kilometers from Gulmarg's main tourist area. Following the assault, security forces launched an extensive search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) near the site, sealing all surrounding routes to track down those responsible.

First Published Oct 25, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a series of terrorist attacks within last few weeks in which more than a dozen of peoples have been killed and which seems creating a new crises for the region just after the recently concluded assembly elections. In the last two weeks, seven attacks were carried out in the union territory with the latest one taking place on October 24 in Baramulla's Gulmarg area. It was the latest of such attacks, with the four people killed being two army officers and two civilian porters, with several others injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, another incident of violence took place at tral, Pulwama district in which militants attacked a laborer from Uttar Pradesh critically injuring him. This was however another classic display of attacking non-locals which has repeated itself in the region.

A gruesome attack was reported in South Kashmir's Shopian district on September 4, 2024, where two brothers were killed and their sister and mother were gang raped; In an another incident which took place on August 18 in Ganderbal district seven persons were killed among them six laborers from other states and one local doctor.

Other similar incidents have continued to mar the region. In Shopian on October 18, a laborer from Bihar was fatally shot, his body later found in the Wachi area with multiple gunshot wounds. Earlier in the month, on October 9, the body of Hilal Ahmad Bhath, a territorial Army soldier, was discovered in Anantnag after he and a colleague were abducted by militants. His colleague managed to escape, but Bhath did not survive.

The series of attack have certainly brought into question the safety of the locals and other workers in the relevant region. These are in addition to several previous incidents this year, in which at least five soldiers were shot death in July when the terrorists attacked Army vehicles using grenades and firing in Kathua district.

