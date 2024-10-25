Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: T-series calls for equal screen allocation amid clash

This Diwali, two big Bollywood films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will release on November 1, 2024. T-Series is seeking equal screen time for both movies amid fierce competition.

This Diwali is exciting for people as with box office bomb is also ready to blast as two major Bollywood films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to release on the same date November 1, 2024. As both the movies are backed by strong production houses, the competition is really interesting.

Although the competition is stiff on both sides T-Series is seen to be under more stress and has reportedly reached out to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for equal screen allocation.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

The Rohit Shetty-directed movie is thought to have been given more than 60% of the shows on PVR Inox by its distributor, PVR Pictures. According to a source close to the production, T-Series has requested a 50/50 screen split, which was mentioned in the story. In order to ensure equitable screen distribution, the production company is suggesting a 50/50 split for its films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

This horror comedy film is directed by Anees Bazmee, and starring Kartik Aryan, Trupti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. All three sequels have created a stir at the box office. The craze among the audience regarding this film is the same as before.

About Singham Again:

It is expected that this film directed by Rohit Shetty will be an action thriller that the audience will like. It stars Ajay Devgan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and other impressive actors. The release of this movie is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Both the films are set to hit the theaters on the same date and this is increasing the conflict between the two production houses. On the other hand, fans are eagerly waiting for the films of both. Let's see who will win in this clash.

