OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film

Akshay Kumar plays a messenger of Lord Shiva, who will help Kanti on his mission to find justice for his son. The much-awaited trailer for OMG 2 is finally out now. The movie drops in theatres on 11th August in India and is generating a lot of buzz.

OMG! Oh My God was an iconic film which became a huge hit back in 2012 and also a film wherein Akshay Kumar proved his versatility to pull off any character with poise and finesse on the screens. Akshay Kumar has had recent not-so-great films. The die-hard Akkians and Akshay Kumar fandom wait for his smashing comeback on the big screens. This update will surely get a smile on the faces of fans and cinephiles. Akshay Kumar is ready and set to make audiences and fans fall in love with his superfine acting skills as Lord Shiva in the highly-awaited film Oh My God 2, a sequel to the iconic movie, Oh My God. After teasing fans with the teaser, posters and stills, the much-awaited trailer of OMG 2 is out now.

The film, Oh My God 2 has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and others in key roles and is produced by Vipul Shah in collaboration with Cape of Good Films, Wakaoo Films and Viacom 18 Studios. The storyline of the film is both written and directed by Amit Rai. The much-awaited trailer of the film is out now.

The trailer shows an impactful storyline, which starts with Lord Shiva asking his loyal Nandi to send one of his messengers to the help of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), whose son has got rusticated from school for an obscene and vulgar act. Kanti has filed a case in court, but he is both the defendant and the accuser. Yami Gautam as a lawyer locks horns with Kanti in the courtroom. The messenger of Lord Shiva guides him on the right path.

Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of OMG 2 is out now. You can also watch it here.

Whilst the last few films of Akshay failed to win hearts and impress audiences. But, seeing the hype, buzz and jubilance among audiences to see him on screens on 11th August, we can say that maybe Oh My God 2 will be successful as a clutter-breaking film to get Akshay Kumar fans back to theatres. The excitement to see brilliant actors like Mirzapur 2 fame Pankaj Tripathi and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga fame Yami Gautam give exceptional performances on screens with the top-notch performance of Akshay Kumar as Jataa Dhaari Lord Shiva has multiplied the anticipation and zeal manifolds.

