    'Out of this World': Sean Paul & Kes' T20 World Cup 2024 anthem released; features Gayle, Bolt & more (WATCH)

    Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes collaborated on the anthem for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 titled ‘Out of this World’.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    With just 30 days remaining until the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC on Thursday unveiled the tournament's official anthem, featuring collaborations between some of the most prominent figures in both music and sports. Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes joined forces to create the anthem titled ‘Out of this World’.

    The release of the official anthem, coming exactly a month before the tournament, ignites excitement and sets the stage for T20I cricket's grandest spectacle. The event will showcase 20 teams competing in 55 matches.

    Also read: T20 World Cup ambassador Usain Bolt foresees rise of cricket in USA post mega event

    Produced by Michael “Tano” Montano, the anthem was launched alongside its music video, which boasts appearances by some of the most renowned names in sports. Notable figures include eight-time Olympic gold-medalist Usain Bolt, West Indies cricket icons Chris Gayle, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and Stafanie Taylor, as well as USA bowler Ali Khan, among other prominent Caribbean personalities.

    Grammy Award winner Sean Paul said, “I have always believed that music, like cricket, has the power to bring people together in unity and celebration. This song is all about positive energy and Caribbean pride and I can't wait for the carnival of cricket to get started and hear everyone singing along to the anthem, bringing the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA.”

    Also read: T20 World Cup 2024: Installation of drop-in pitches awaited as New York venue gears up for India vs Pakistan

    “Cricket has always been a major part of Caribbean culture, so I'm honoured to write and record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. Respect goes out to the entire crew whose creative input inspired this anthem. The track embodies the vibrant culture and energy of cricket and is a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity," said Soca superstar Kes.

    The tournament, scheduled from June 2-29, will span across the USA and West Indies.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 5:51 PM IST
