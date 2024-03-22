Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Om Bheem Bush REVIEW: Is Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna's comedy thriller worth your time?

    Om Bheem Bush Twitter Review: Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush was funded by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloid banner. The story revolves around three friends who are Ph.D. students and want to become successful scientists. 

    Om Bheem Bush REVIEW: Is Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna's comedy thriller worth your time? RBA
    Sree Harsha Konuganti has written and directed the newest comedy-thriller, Om Bheem Bush. The film, which stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles, was released globally on March 22 amid high anticipation, particularly following the funny trailer. The US premieres began a little sooner.

    The group has reunited for a bone-chilling and tongue-in-cheek fun film for the second time following 'Brochevarevaru Ra.' According to the excitement around the film's release following its debut in Hyderabad, Om Bheem Bush would undoubtedly cast a spell at the box office. The first half of the picture is packed with laughter, but the second half veers off course with an austere finale, according to critics, who also awarded the film a thumbs up for terrific enjoyment with friends.

    Also Read: Rebel REVIEW: Is GV Prakash, Mamitha Baiju's political action worth watching? Read this

    The plot concentrates on three pals who are Ph.D. students who aspire to be successful scientists. They travel to the village of Bhairavapuram in search of wealth and use science instead of sorcery to stave off evil forces.

    There is a favourable buzz about Om Bheem Bush since it has premiered in the United States and had a special paid premiere show in Hyderabad a few hours before its cinema release date. Fun-loving viewers are apparently enjoying this comedy picture with a unique blend of horror and thriller themes. Fans who attended the film's premieres couldn't wait to share their Om Bheem Bush experience with netizens and express their thoughts via social media posts. 

    'Kanguva': Suriya's film receives 'A' certificate due to violent content

    Om Bheem Bush Cast 
    In this comic adventure drama, Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon play major parts. 

    Om Bheem Bush Crew 
    Sunil Balusu financed Om Bheem Bush, which was written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti and produced by V Celluloid. Raj Thota worked as a cinematographer. Sunny MR created the film's full background soundtrack and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri served as the film's editor.

     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
