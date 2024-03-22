Rebel REVIEW: Is GV Prakash, Mamitha Baiju's political action worth watching? Read this

Rebel Twitter Review: GV Prakash and Mamitha's movie promises to deliver a politically intense action drama. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in the film.

Nikesh RS's directorial debut, "Rebel," which stars GV Prakash Kumar in a political action character, was released in cinemas on March 22nd. Mamitha Baiju portrays the female lead in the film.

The trailer for the film reveals that the story takes place in a college in Chittur, Palakkad. The plot focuses around Kadhir (GV Prakash), one of the few Tamil students in a mostly Malayali setting, who falls in love with Mamitha's character. Initially, everything appears to be in order, but the tranquilly is broken by a sudden outbreak of violence between Malayalis and Tamils.

Also Read: Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor

The insights presented point to a manipulative strategy by politicians to foment additional hostility between the two populations for electoral advantage. As tensions rise, Kadhir emerges as the "rebel," obliged to advocate for his fellow Tamils and seek justice.

The ensemble cast of "Rebel" also features Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva, among other great performers. Regarding technical considerations, "Rebel" has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed shares fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'favourite' person

#Rebel is a very well made, intense and an interesting film. Congrats and best wishes for ur debut @NikeshRs 👏👏 Kudos to @gvprakash bro for such a matured performance pulling off the role so naturally!🔥🔥 Congrats @StudioGreen2 @GnanavelrajaKe sir & @Dhananjayang sir for the… — Ajay R Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) March 22, 2024

#Rebel [3.25/5] : A Period drama set in 80's Kerala..



Shows the plight of #Munaar Tamil Tea Estate Labors and their young Adult Children struggles in a #Palakkad College..



@gvprakash is terrific as the young Rebel in a college setting.. Student Politics.. 🔥 #MamithaBaiju… — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 22, 2024

#Rebel . A stunning piece of raw & real story telling which happened 40 years before.@gvprakash as an actor, gone upto next level in performance. Interval block was wow. Visuals, Bgm, villans, mother,friends& mamita all were perfect!! My best wishes to @StudioGreen2 🏆! — BalajeSaar (@balajesaar) March 22, 2024

Furthermore, in addition to his playing part, G. V. Prakash wrote the film's soundtrack. KE Gnanavelraja's production efforts brought the picture to reality, and Neha Gnanavelraja co-produced it under their Studio Green label.

The debut of "Rebel" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers express their perspectives on this action drama picture.