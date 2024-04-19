Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    O2 REVIEW: Is Ashika Ranganath's medical thriller worth your time? READ this

    The film's initial filming began on October 8, 2021, following the muhurta. Unfortunately, production was halted following Puneeth Rajkumar's tragic death on October 29, 2021. Let us read what audiences have to say about the film.

    O2 Twitter Review: "O2" is a Kannada medical thriller film written and directed by Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK Productions. Vivan Radhakrishna composed the soundtrack for the film, while Naveen Kumar S did the cinematography. In October 2021, filming began in Bengaluru. The film opens in cinemas on April 19, 2024.

    In late 2020, speculations appeared that PRK Productions will make a film helmed by rookie filmmakers Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj. The film was classified as a thriller, and the directors had worked on the script for around four years. On October 8, 2021, official production began with a Pooja ceremony in which the late Puneeth Rajkumar was present.

    The film's initial filming began on October 8, 2021, following the muhurta. Unfortunately, production was halted following Puneeth Rajkumar's tragic death on October 29, 2021. Shooting commenced in January 2022 and concluded in September 2022. The film's "Emergency Dose 1" teaser was published on March 17, 2024, which coincided with the late Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary. 

    The film's "Emergency Dose 2" trailer was released on April 1, 2024. As part of the film's promotion, the crew released a song called "Ninagaage" on April 9, 2024, in honour of the Ugadi/Kannada New Year. Actor Siddarth released the second single, "Nashey Nashey," on April 18, 2024.

    O2 Cast and Crew 
    "O2" has a great cast that bring the characters to life. Ashika Ranganath plays Shraddha, while Sharvari portrays a younger version of the character. Praveen Tej acts as Dev, while Raaghav Naayak plays Osho. Notable performers include Prakash Belawadi and Shreedhar play Dr. Mrutyunjay and Dr. Roy, respectively. Gopal Krishna Deshpande plays Nayak, while Puneeth B.A. portrays Venky. 

    The cast also features Siri Ravikumar as Shrushti, Mohan as Dr. JK, and other skilled performers like as Aruna Balraj, K.J. Pavan, Sharanya as Anna, and Suma Rao as the prosecutor, resulting in a captivating ensemble. Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj directed and wrote the film "O2", which was produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar of PRK Productions. 

    Naveen Kumar S. shot the film, while Deepu S. Kumar edited it. Vivan Radhakrishna composed the film's music. KRG Studios handled distribution, bringing the film to theatres.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
