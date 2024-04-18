Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film digital rights sold for whopping Rs 275 crores

    Pushpa 2 is currently in production, with filming slated for completion by the end of May. According to a recent rumour, the creators of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 sold their digital rights for a hefty Rs 275 crore.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has been making news since the trailer was released. It was also recently revealed that Anil Thadani had purchased the North India distribution rights to the highly awaited Sukumar-directed film Pushpa 2 for a stunning Rs 200 crore in advance, setting a new record. The film, starring Allu Arjun, has captured fans with its appeal, resulting in exceptional demand across many channels like as satellite, internet, and distribution, setting new industry norms.

    According to sources, Netflix has obtained the digital rights to Pushpa 2: The Rule for an unbelievable base price of Rs 250 crore, which might rise to Rs 300 crore, marking an unprecedented transaction across all languages. 

    A source informed the entertainment website PinkVilla, "It's a record contract for all languages, beating the previous high by almost Rs 100 crore. Pushpa 2 is one of the most eagerly anticipated Pan-India films, following Bahubali 2 and KGF 2, and all stakeholders are optimistic that the material would generate enthusiasm on their respective platforms.

    Furthermore, insiders indicated that the agreement included terms related to the film's box office success, signalling a trend towards setting base fees with the possibility of escalation based on theatrical results. Pushpa 2's basic digital rights price is Rs 250 crore, with potential bonuses bringing the total to Rs 300 crore, exceeding the previous record holder, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, which sold its digital rights for Rs 170 crore.

    According to the insider, "The newest way of dealing is to set a basic price and then increase it based on box office returns. The basic price for the Allu Arjun film is Rs 250 crore, with kickers ranging up to Rs 300 crore."

    Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, is planned to debut on August 15, 2024, and has already revealed a peek of Allu Arjun in the title role, with more promotional materials due in the following months. The first part of Pushpa grossed Rs 125 crore in the Hindi market amid the problematic times of the COVID-19 outbreak, fueling hopes that the sequel may rewrite box office history.

    Pushpa 2 is now in production. DSP composed the music, and Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil played important characters. Filming is expected to wrap by the end of May.

