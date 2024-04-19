Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Custom cars to art collections, 10 unique things own by the businessman

    As Mukesh Ambani celebrates his 67th birthday on April 19, let us have a look at some of the unique things he owns.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    As one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited, owns a variety of unique and extravagant possessions. As he celebrates his 67th birthday on April 19, let us have a look at some of the unique things he owns.

    Antilia

    Mukesh Ambani resides in Antilia, a 27-story skyscraper located in Mumbai, India. It's one of the most expensive private residences in the world, featuring luxurious amenities such as multiple swimming pools, a ballroom, a helipad, and a parking garage that can accommodate over 160 vehicles.

    Yacht

    Ambani owns a luxurious yacht named "Infinity," which is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and is often used for leisure and entertainment purposes.

    Cars

    Ambani's car collection includes a fleet of high-end vehicles, including luxury cars from brands like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. He also owns customized vehicles tailored to his preferences.

    Private jets

    Ambani owns several private jets, allowing him to travel conveniently and comfortably around the world. These jets are equipped with lavish interiors and cutting-edge technology.

    Art collection

    Ambani is known for his extensive art collection, which includes works by renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso, MF Husain, and Jackson Pollock. His collection encompasses a wide range of styles and periods, reflecting his appreciation for fine art.

    Telecommunications empire

    While not a physical possession, Ambani's ownership of Reliance Industries Limited, a conglomerate with interests in telecommunications, petrochemicals, energy, textiles, and retail, is one of his most significant assets. Under his leadership, Reliance has become one of India's largest and most influential companies.

    Personalized Airbus A319

    Ambani owns a customized Airbus A319 corporate jet, which has been modified to suit his specific preferences and needs, making it a highly unique asset tailored to his lifestyle.

    Custom-made luxury cars

    While many wealthy individuals own luxury cars, Ambani's collection likely includes several custom-made vehicles designed to his exact specifications, making them unique to him.

    Investment in Reliance Industries

    While owning shares in a company is not uncommon, Ambani's substantial ownership and influence over Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with diverse business interests, are unparalleled and unique to his position as chairman and largest shareholder.

    Philanthropic initiatives

    While philanthropy is common among wealthy individuals, Ambani's specific philanthropic endeavors, such as his contributions to education, healthcare, and rural development in India, reflect his unique vision and priorities for social impact.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
