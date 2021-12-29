Newlywed Ankita Lokhande dances to Pardesi Pardesi with an injured foot [Video]

Newly married Ankita Lokhande loves to dance. Her latest Instagram video shows that she is dancing with an injured foot. Take a look at the video right here.

Newly married Ankita Lokhande likes to dance. She was seen dancing with a fractured foot at her wedding events. The actress got married to her longtime boyfriend, Vicky Jain, on December 14. The actress had posted a clip where she was seen dancing on the song Pardesi Pardesi with an injured foot.

Her friend Ashita Dhawan had first posted the clip and had written, "Love your spirit Mrs Jain Don't kick start your year, Hop into it. Taang tooti par himmat na chooti. Maan gaye nayi dulhan ki shiddat ko".

The actress who is active on social media has been posting photos and videos from her wedding festivities. A few days back, she had posted a from her griha pravesh ceremony. The actress was seen receiving a warm welcome from Vicky's family members. She posted a video where she could be seen wearing a blue and silver saree. She had captioned the video as "New beginning's with Mr Jain." She added the hashtags #anvikikahani and #grihapravesh to her sweet post.

The pre-wedding functions of the pair was attended by many stars like Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor. The couple did not attend a red carpet event because of the change in COVID-19 rules in Mumbai.

Ankita's pre-wedding functions had started with a mehndi ceremony followed by an engagement, sangeet and haldi ceremony. Previously, the actress had given a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot. It was named as The Sands of Time, and the clip was shot by The Wedding Story. Her wedding invitation was shared by TV actress Shraddha Arya, and had caught everyone's attention. The wedding card that was blue had silver embossing and had caught everyone's attention. It was decorated with crystals.

