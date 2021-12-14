  • Facebook
    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Actress performs on Dola Re, Ishq Bina on her sangeet night [VIDEO]

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's dreamy wedding shall take place today. The actress had done a solo dance performance on her sangeet night. Take a look at Ankita's sangeet dance video right here.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 2:01 PM IST
    Ankita Lokhande is all set to get married today with her longtime boyfriend, Vicky Jain. They will be having a dreamy wedding ceremony today. Ahead of their big fat wedding, the pair had thrown a majestic sangeet and cocktail ceremony for all their loved ones who were present at the wedding. Many videos and photos of the bride has surfaced online from their happy ceremonies.

    Ankita looked hot in shimmery attire, while Vicky was seen wearing black designer attire. Ankita gave a mind-blowing performance on Aishwarya Rai's Dola Re song from Devdas and Ishq Bina from Taal. Her solo performance was mesmerising. She managed to perform a great show with a sprained leg.

    Ankita and Vicky were also seen romantically dancing to Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez's songs too. Their sangeet ceremony was all about romantic songs. The couple was also seen swaying to Brother's songh Sapna Jahan, and it was all filled with love. The actress was also grooving to Kehna Hi Kya from Bombay. Vicky had also given power-packed performances on Hrithik Roshan's Bang Bang' and Ghoonghroo.  

    Yesterday the actress recently had held a Haldi ceremony which was attended by her close friends. Ankita's good friend, actress Amruta Khanvilkar had taken to her Instagram stories to give a view of the festivities. She was also seen posing photos with the bride and the groom. Also read: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding dance is unmissable [VIDEO]

    For the Haldi function, the actress was seen wearing a red suit with Haldi smeared all over her face. There was a video posted by a pap where the bride and groom were seen entering the wedding venue amid dhol and beats. The duo could be seen dancing with their guests and buddies. To talk about the Haldi venue it was decorated with balloons with blue and white curtains.Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend since three years Vikaas Jain, aka Vicky Jain will be getting married in a few days time. The pair had started dating back in 2018, and now they are a pair officially. Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures)

