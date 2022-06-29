Netflix's SHE Season 2 entered the global top 10; trending at No 1 on Netflix India

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In the Global Top 10 of Netflix, the most recent season of SHE is trending. The series has emerged as a HUGE fan favourite, appearing in the Top 10 of 11 countries just two weeks after its premiere. It is one of the most-watched non-English titles this week. More than 9.5 million hours have been spent watching the series. On the week's Top TV list of Netflix India, the series has also been trending at #1.

    The complex plot and nuanced representation of a mild-mannered woman who discovers her sexuality and confidence has won the favour and affection of viewers from all around the world. Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, and Suhita Thatte are among the excellent actors in the ensemble cast of SHE S2. Aaditi reprises her fearless performance as Bhumika Pardeshi (Bhumi), a policeman who poses as a sex worker to learn the secrets of Mumbai's seedy underworld.

    SHE S2 is directed by Arif Ali, produced by Tipping Point and Window Seat Films of Viacom 18 Studios, and written by Imtiaz Ali. In the second season, Bhumi appears in a vibrant new persona. The main character, Bhumi, has a double life and continually struggles between duty and desire while balancing commitments, challenging relationships, and buried secrets. SHE: In Season 2, Bhumi continues to explore themes of sexual awakening and duality as she continues to learn about herself. She plays the dual risk of being the hunter and the prey with an extremely compelling style, plunging more and deeper into the intricate web of Nayak's schemes while deftly assuaging Fernandez's doubts.

    The story centres on a lady who believes she lacks sexual prowess; nevertheless, when she is required to put on a sex worker act as part of her job, she learns that the exact thing that was once her worst weakness has now become her greatest strength. Imtiaz Ali, the series' creator and showrunner, exclaims: "I am ecstatic by the response since I feel that the fundamental struggle of 'She' is really subtle and personal. I'm quite happy and hopeful that something so inward-looking and subtly veiled has gained acceptance among a large worldwide audience. It inspires me to develop future more intriguing but delicate tale concepts.

    Starting with Aranyak, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, The Fame Game, and most recently, Mai, Netflix's Indian programmes have enjoyed constant popularity with fans worldwide over the past six months.
     

