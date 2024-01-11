Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Netflix removes Tamil film 'Annapoorani' starring Nayanthara amid controversies

    The Tamil film 'Annapoorani' starring Nayanthara as the title character has been removed from Netflix.  Zee Studio announced in a press release that the film has been withdrawn from the OTT platform.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    The Tamil film 'Annapoorani' starring Nayanthara as the title character has been removed from Netflix.  Zee Studio announced in a press release that the film has been withdrawn from the OTT platform. The action comes after protests by Hindu organizations against the film. Zee Studio has stated in a press release that it apologizes for hurting religious sentiments and will remove the controversial scenes.

    The film received backlash for an alleged controversial comment related to Lord Ram. Ramesh Solanki, a former Shiva Sena leader filed an FIR in Mumbai regarding the matter. Sharing a copy of his complaint, Solanki said, “I have filed a complaint against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix. At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu Film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios and Trident Arts.”

    The movie was directed by Nilesh Krishnaa. The complaint was lodged against Nayanthara, Jai, Nilesh, and producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, and Punit Goenka. Additionally, individuals named in the complaint include Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel, and the head of Netflix India, Monika Shergill.

    Annapoorani is a Tamil film starring Jai and Sathyaraj. It tells the narrative of Annapoorani, who aspires to be a cook. She must, however, face the challenges that come her way. The movie was released on December 1. The movie also stars Jai and Sathyaraj. The music was composed by Thaman S.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
