Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil's 9th wedding anniversary: Actress shares a cute photo with their pet dog

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Fahadh Faasil on their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple married in 2014 with much fanfare and heavy media attention.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are one of Malayalam cinema's most adored couples. Even though Fahadh is not very active on social media, Nazriya regularly provides adorable peeks of the two together. The Bangalore Days actress took to Instagram once more to share a photo with Fahadh. Their dog, Oreo, is also in the image. Farhaan Faasil, Fahadh's brother, was credited with capturing the photograph, according to Nazriya. For the uninitiated, today is a particularly significant day for Fahadh and Nazriya since it is their ninth wedding anniversary. Many of their film business colleagues wished the pair a happy wedding anniversary on Nazriya's post.

Everyone wished the pair a happy wedding anniversary, from Fahadh's longtime collaborator Aparna Balamurali to his brother Farhaan Faasil to vocalist K S Harisankar.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas loves Indian cuisine; here's his favourite dishes

While filming their film, Bangalore Days, Nazriya and Fahadh fell in love with one other. Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar, and Paris Laxmi joined Fahadh and Nazriya in the film directed by Anjali Menon.

The pair married in 2014 with a lot of pomp and media attention. The buzz was incredibly intense, given that Nazriya Nazim was the most sought-after actress in Malayalam films then. That same year, she had two back-to-back successes, and her characters in both films received widespread acclaim.

Also Read: 'Money Heist' to 'Breaking Bad': 7 best crime thriller series on OTT

Nazriya Nazim's most recent professional appearance was in Ante Sundaraniki, where she co-starred with Nani. Fahadh, on the other hand, has already had three films released this year. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum and Dhoomam were his two Malayalam films released this year. Although his biggest triumph this year came from a Tamil film.

Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, was a pivotal film in Fahadh's career. His portrayal of the antagonist, Rathnavelu in the film, got universal praise. The actor is also involved in several other highly awaited projects, including Pushpa 2, in which he co-stars with Allu Arjun.

