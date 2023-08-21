Entertainment

'Money Heist' to 'Breaking Bad': 7 best crime thriller series on OTT

These crime thriller series guarantee suspense, mystery, and adrenaline-pumping stories that will keep you hooked.

Money Heist

Follow a group of robbers as they execute intricate heists while clashing with authorities.

Ozark

A financial planner gets entangled with drug cartels while laundering money in the Ozarks.

Mindhunter

Dive into the minds of serial killers with FBI agents studying criminal psychology.

Narcos

Unveil the rise and fall of drug lords in this series chronicling the history of drug trafficking.

Sherlock

Modern-day adaptations of Sherlock Holmes' mysteries offer thrilling investigations.

True Detective

Each season presents a new complex crime case, delving into the psychological toll on investigators.

Breaking Bad

Witness a high school chemistry teacher's transformation into a methamphetamine kingpin.

