'Money Heist' to 'Breaking Bad': 7 best crime thriller series on OTT

Entertainment
These crime thriller series guarantee suspense, mystery, and adrenaline-pumping stories that will keep you hooked.
Follow a group of robbers as they execute intricate heists while clashing with authorities.
A financial planner gets entangled with drug cartels while laundering money in the Ozarks.
Dive into the minds of serial killers with FBI agents studying criminal psychology.
Unveil the rise and fall of drug lords in this series chronicling the history of drug trafficking.
Modern-day adaptations of Sherlock Holmes' mysteries offer thrilling investigations.
Each season presents a new complex crime case, delving into the psychological toll on investigators.
Witness a high school chemistry teacher's transformation into a methamphetamine kingpin.