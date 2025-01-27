Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police arrest West Bengal woman linked to attack

Mumbai Police arrested Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh from West Bengal’s Nadia district in connection with the January 16 stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan. Sheikh’s SIM card was linked to arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir, who illegally entered India and allegedly coordinated the attack.

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

The Mumbai Police have arrested a woman from West Bengal’s Nadia district in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The arrested individual, Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, is believed to be linked to the attack on the actor, which occurred earlier this month.

According to sources, the arrest followed a search operation conducted by Mumbai Police in Chapra, located in Nadia district. Police revealed that the SIM card used by Shariful Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the attack, was registered in the name of Khukhumoni Sheikh. Fakir, who had entered India illegally from the Bangladesh border near Siliguri in north Bengal, is believed to have been in contact with Sheikh before the attack.

Mumbai Police had dispatched a two-member team to West Bengal on Sunday to continue their investigation and track down the suspects. Following the arrest, officials stated that they would likely apply for a transit remand to bring the woman back to Mumbai for further questioning.

The incident occurred in the early morning of January 16, when Saif Ali Khan was brutally stabbed six times at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent spinal and plastic surgery. Fortunately, Khan recovered from his injuries and was discharged from the hospital on January 21.

Khukhumoni Sheikh, a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district, is said to have known Fakir. While the police continue their investigation into the attack, they have gathered important leads linking the suspects to the crime.

