Smoking in Telugu movies: Can the industry move away from glorifying this menace? Read on

Telugu movies have increasingly portrayed smoking as a symbol of heroism. Many leading actors are shown smoking on screen. This trend raises concerns about its impact on society especially on the youth

Telugu cinema often shows smoking as a mark of heroism. Many famous actors are seen smoking in their films and this makes them look stylish and powerful. In recent years, this trend has become more common. Cigarettes are used to enhance the hero character's personality on screen.

Films like Pushpa 2 and others have shown heroes smoking. Even family-oriented films like Sankranthi ki Vastunnam show leading actors with cigarettes. This is not a new practice. Legendary actors like Chiranjeevi and current stars like Mahesh Babu have also done this and directors often use smoking to make the hero appear strong and tough. For some directors, smoking is equal to masculinity and heroism.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for such portrayals. His film Animal included smoking, violence and abusive language. It faced controversy but became a box-office hit. The audience loved it despite the criticism. Similarly, Pushpa starring Allu Arjun showed a hero with negative traits. This also connected well with the audience.

Not all directors take this route. Viswanath and Sekhar Kammula show heroism differently. Sekhar Kammula focuses on positive stories. His heroes do not smoke or display harmful habits. Instead, they treat women with respect. Films like Anand, Godavari and Fidaa became classics. These movies prove that positivity can even make a film successful.

Still, directors like Sekhar Kammula are rare. Most filmmakers use smoking to make their characters look stylish. This trend raises concerns about its effects on society. Movies influence the audience especially young people. When heroes smoke on screen, it sends a message. It shows smoking as a desirable quality.

Young viewers may try to copy their favorite actors. They might think smoking makes them look brave and cool. This can lead to more young people starting to smoke. Even though movies show disclaimers about smoking these warnings are not enough. The repeated scenes of smoking make the warnings easy to forget.

Smoking shown as heroic has serious consequences. It makes smoking look normal and acceptable. This is dangerous especially for young people who look up to these stars. They might associate smoking with strength and style. This can increase smoking habits among the youth.

ALSO READ: 'Chhaava': Director Laxman Uttekar meets Raj Thackeray; assures to remove 'objectionable' scenes; Read on

Filmmakers and actors have a responsibility. They need to rethink how they portray smoking in movies. Smoking might make a character look "cool." But it also causes harm to society. Directors and actors should focus on showing positive traits. They can depict heroism without harmful habits.

All in all, Telugu movies should avoid glamorizing smoking. Filmmakers can create strong, inspiring characters without promoting unhealthy behavior. By doing so, they can set a better example for society and the younger generation.

Latest Videos