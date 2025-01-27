'We'll never forget these two weeks...', Coldplay wraps up India tour with heartfelt post

British band Coldplay concluded their Music of the Spheres India tour with unforgettable performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The grand finale, held on January 26 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, marked Asia's most attended concert, leaving fans mesmerized with music, lights, and heartfelt moments

After delivering mesmerizing performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the British band Coldplay concluded their Music of the Spheres India tour. Their final and largest concert in India took place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day. The event was also livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar, enabling fans from across the country to experience Chris Martin and the band’s spectacular show.

As the India tour came to an end, Coldplay expressed their gratitude in a heartfelt note. Reflecting on their two-week journey in the country, the band shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) hours after their final performance. They posted a picture of the packed stadium illuminated by dazzling lights and fireworks, describing the experience as unforgettable. In their note, they expressed appreciation for the love and kindness shown by Indian fans, saying it would stay with them forever.

Coldplay performed five concerts across India as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. The concluding concert in Ahmedabad reportedly broke records, becoming the most attended musical event in Asia with over 1.34 lakh people present.

During the final show, Chris Martin left fans in awe as he sang a rendition of Vande Mataram to honor Republic Day. He also made an effort to connect with the audience by speaking in Hindi and Gujarati. Additionally, he invited a couple from the crowd to join him on stage, where they performed the song Everglow together.

ALSO READ: Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: English band beats Diljit Dosanjh, Justin Bieber; THIS many people attended

The India tour began in Mumbai on January 18, with three performances at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21. It was followed by two concerts in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Alongside Chris Martin, the band consists of guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

Latest Videos