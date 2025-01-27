'We'll never forget these two weeks...', Coldplay wraps up India tour with heartfelt post

British band Coldplay concluded their Music of the Spheres India tour with unforgettable performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The grand finale, held on January 26 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, marked Asia's most attended concert, leaving fans mesmerized with music, lights, and heartfelt moments

Well never forget these two weeks...', Coldplay wraps up India tour with heartfelt post ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

After delivering mesmerizing performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the British band Coldplay concluded their Music of the Spheres India tour. Their final and largest concert in India took place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day. The event was also livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar, enabling fans from across the country to experience Chris Martin and the band’s spectacular show.

As the India tour came to an end, Coldplay expressed their gratitude in a heartfelt note. Reflecting on their two-week journey in the country, the band shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) hours after their final performance. They posted a picture of the packed stadium illuminated by dazzling lights and fireworks, describing the experience as unforgettable. In their note, they expressed appreciation for the love and kindness shown by Indian fans, saying it would stay with them forever.

Coldplay performed five concerts across India as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. The concluding concert in Ahmedabad reportedly broke records, becoming the most attended musical event in Asia with over 1.34 lakh people present.

During the final show, Chris Martin left fans in awe as he sang a rendition of Vande Mataram to honor Republic Day. He also made an effort to connect with the audience by speaking in Hindi and Gujarati. Additionally, he invited a couple from the crowd to join him on stage, where they performed the song Everglow together.

ALSO READ: Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: English band beats Diljit Dosanjh, Justin Bieber; THIS many people attended

The India tour began in Mumbai on January 18, with three performances at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21. It was followed by two concerts in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Alongside Chris Martin, the band consists of guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Smoking in Telugu movies: Can the industry move away from glorifying this menace? Read on ATG

Smoking in Telugu movies: Can the industry move away from glorifying this menace? Read on

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: English band beats Diljit Dosanjh, Justin Bieber; THIS many people attended ATG

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: English band beats Diljit Dosanjh, Justin Bieber; THIS many people attended

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

Im turning 60 this year.....', Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on his age defying looks [WATCH] ATG

'I'm turning 60 this year.....', Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on his age defying looks [WATCH]

Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh: Choreographer takes holy dip, seeks blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj RBA

Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh: Choreographer takes holy dip, seeks blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj

Recent Stories

Nvni, Electronic Arts, Verizon And More: 6 Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Nvni, Electronic Arts, Verizon And More: 6 Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career and more of Arvind Kejriwal's son gcw

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career of Arvind Kejriwal's son

Is this China's moment? Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek overtakes ChatGPT on Apple app store shk

Is this China's moment? Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek overtakes ChatGPT on Apple app store

Uzbek GM Yakubboev refuses handshake with Indian player Vaishali over 'religious' reasons, sparks row (WATCH) vkp

Uzbek GM Yakubboev refuses handshake with Indian player Vaishali over 'religious' reasons, sparks row (WATCH)

Jio vs Airtel: Which company offers better voice-only plans for up to 365 days? gcw

Jio vs Airtel: Which company offers better voice-only plans for up to 365 days?

Recent Videos

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Injury: Three Fractures, Muscle Tear ahead of Chhaava Release

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Injury: Three Fractures, Muscle Tear ahead of Chhaava Release

Video Icon
Top 10 Shreya Ghoshal Songs That Touched Millions of Hearts; Teri Ore to Rabne Bana Di Jodi

Top 10 Shreya Ghoshal Songs That Touched Millions of Hearts; Teri Ore to Rabne Bana Di Jodi

Video Icon
What’s Next for TikTok Under Trump Administration? Oracle and THESE US Investors Eye a Deal

What’s Next for TikTok Under Trump Administration? Oracle and THESE US Investors Eye a Deal

Video Icon
Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon